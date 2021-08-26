Alternative Credentials Market For Higher Education to grow by USD 1.40 Billion during 2021- 2025|Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024 | 17000+ Technavio Report

As the business impact of the COVID-19 spreads, the alternative credentials market for higher education is expected to have positive growth.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs

Identifying potential disruptions.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior.

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds.

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates.

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates.

Top 3 Alternative Credentials Market For Higher Education Players Include -

2U Inc.

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

Coursera Inc.

Alternative Credentials Market For Higher Education 2021-2025: Segmentation

The alternative credentials market for higher education is segmented as below:

Product

Non-credit Training Courses



Non-credit Certificate Programs



Digital Badges



Competency-based Education



Boot Camps

Geographic

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The alternative credentials market for higher education is driven by a widening skills gap. In addition, other factors such as the emergence of online portfolio sites are expected to trigger the alternative credentials market for higher education toward witnessing a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period.



Topics Covered -

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

