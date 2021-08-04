Alternative Credentials Market For Higher Education to grow by USD 1.40 billion|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Reports

Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.

The alternative credentials market for higher education is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Factors such as widening the skills gap and the emergence of online portfolio sites will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education 2021-2025: Segmentation

Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education is segmented as below:

Product

Non-credit Training Courses



Non-credit Certificate Programs



Digital Badges



Competency-based Education



Boot Camps

Geographic

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the alternative credentials market for higher education provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 2U Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Coursera Inc., Credly Inc., Pearson Plc, Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Strategic Education Inc., Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc., and the University of Michigan.

The report also covers the following areas:

Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education size

Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education trends

Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education industry analysis

The emergence of online portfolio sites is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the threats from traditional degree program providers may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the alternative credentials market for higher education are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the alternative credentials market growth for higher education during the next five years

Estimation of the alternative credentials market size for higher education and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the alternative credentials market for higher education

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the alternative credentials market vendors for higher education

