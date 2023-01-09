Alternative credentials market size for higher education to grow by USD 2,275.05 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global alternative credentials market for higher education as a part of the global education services market, which covers products, services, and solutions that are offered to educational institutions, corporate institutions, students, parents, individuals, and teachers. The size of the global alternative credentials market for higher education is estimated to increase by USD 2,275.05 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 17.8%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education 2023-2027

Global alternative credentials market for higher education – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

2U Inc. - The company offers alternative credentials that help companies create skills pathways with verifiable and stackable credentials to upskill and train employees with high-quality educational experience in the most job-relevant subjects.

The company offers alternative credentials that help companies create skills pathways with verifiable and stackable credentials to upskill and train employees with high-quality educational experience in the most job-relevant subjects. Bisk Ventures - The company offers alternative credentials with innovative use of technology to engage students in impactful learning experiences and to strengthen education to employment pathways.

The company offers alternative credentials with innovative use of technology to engage students in impactful learning experiences and to strengthen education to employment pathways. Carroll Community College Foundation Inc. - The company offers alternative credentials with the use of the latest technologies to engage students in learning experiences.

The company offers alternative credentials with the use of the latest technologies to engage students in learning experiences. Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc. - The company offers alternative credentials with quality digital products and services to millions of students, equipping them with the skills and competencies needed to advance their careers and improve their lives.

Vendor landscape -

The global alternative credentials market for higher education is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer alternative credentials for higher education in the market are 2U Inc., Bisk Ventures, Carroll Community College Foundation Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., City and Guilds Group, Coursera Inc., Credly, Inc., New York State Education Department, NIIT Ltd, Northeastern University, Pearson Plc, Purdue University Global, Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Strategic Education Inc., Temple University, Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc, University of Michigan, University Professional and Continuing Education Association, and XuetangX and others.

The global alternative credentials market for higher education is subject to rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences. The vendors compete based on factors such as price, quality, innovation, packaging, reputation, marketing channels, and even distribution. Therefore, to survive and even succeed in this competitive environment, it is important for the players in the market to distinguish their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

Global alternative credentials market for higher education - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global alternative credentials market for higher education - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (non-credit training courses, non-credit certificate programs, digital badges, competency-based education, and boot camps) and delivery mode (online, blended, and face-to-face).

The non-credit training courses segment will contribute significantly during the forecast period. In these courses, students should attain a certain level of expertise in the latest tools and technologies prior to being recruited. The providers of non-credit training courses also help students build hands-on skills through short-term courses.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global alternative credentials market for higher education is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global alternative credentials market for higher education.

North America is estimated to account for 56% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Higher education institutions in the region are implementing numerous ed-tech products and services and are introducing new forms of teaching and learning. They are also adopting experiential learning, flipped classrooms, blended learning, and active learning in classrooms at a large scale. In addition, many schools and colleges have partnered with ed-tech companies that provide alternative credentials to learners. These factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global alternative credentials market for higher education – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The widening skills gap is driving the alternative credentials market for higher education market growth. There is a high disparity in demand and supply in terms of skilled employees. The rise in competition has led to an increase in demand for skills that can prove employment readiness. The alternative credentials allow students to acquire non-traditional skills. This helps recruiters easily verify students' achievements. This, in turn, is driving the adoption of alternative credentials by higher education institutions globally.

Key trends - The rise in non-traditional offerings is a key trend in the alternative credentials market for the higher education market. These offerings include credit and non-credit graduate and undergraduate certificate programs, training courses, continuing education units, and micro-credentialing. The providers of these courses include baccalaureate colleges, universities, community colleges, and doctorate-granting universities, which operate in both public and private domains. As the courses are available through different channels, providers can easily create non-credit programs at a much faster pace. These factors will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The threat from traditional degree program providers is challenging the alternative credentials market for the higher education market growth. Evolving learning methodologies and digitization of the overall learning process are helping universities enhance the quality of course offerings. As a result, universities and colleges are able to train graduates as per industry requirements. These developments can reduce the dependency on alternative credentials, as traditional degree programs will start to provide the same services as part of conventional course offerings. Such factors are expected to hamper the focused market growth.

What are the key data covered in this alternative credentials market for higher education report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the alternative credentials market for higher education between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the alternative credentials market for higher education and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the alternative credentials market for higher education across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the alternative credentials market for higher education vendors

Alternative Credentials Market For Higher Education Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 177 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.8% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,275.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 17.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 56% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 2U Inc., Bisk Ventures, Carroll Community College Foundation Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., City and Guilds Group, Coursera Inc., Credly, Inc., New York State Education Department, NIIT Ltd, Northeastern University, Pearson Plc, Purdue University Global, Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Strategic Education Inc., Temple University, Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc, University of Michigan, University Professional and Continuing Education Association, and XuetangX Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

