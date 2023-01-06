Alternative Data Global Market Report 2023: Outsourcing of Data Management Presents Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alternative Data Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Rapidly Transforming Investment Landscape to Stimulate the Demand for Alternative Data Market

Alternative data market reached a market value of US$ 428.9 Mn in 2021, with an immense CAGR during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. Essentially directed by North America, the alternative data market is majorly driven by its early adoption across different industry verticals. Any useful information that is not from a financial statement is classified as alternative data. Evolving consumer behavior and a post-recession economy have created new market opportunities and necessity to reach consumers in ways that are more sophisticated.

Greenwich Associates study of asset managers accounted that 90% of asset managers that are analyzing alternative data are witnessing return on their investment. To gain strategic advantage over competitors, organizations are widely adopting such modern way of data analysis for asset management. For instance, in May 2017, JPMorgan group stated the widespread agreement for vital importance of alternative data in transforming the investment landscape.



Web Scrapping Data Segment to Cement its Dominance in Alternative Data Market



Web scrapping segment represented lion share in overall alternative data market value generated worldwide. Web scrapping data is frequently used to track e-commerce activities, public commentary, press releases, changes in corporate websites and government filings. Increasing competition across alternative data providers, demand for improved quality of data and rising outsourcing of web scrapping in order to effectively use of resources expected to surge the demand for web scrapping data.

However, organizations utilizing web scrapping are constrained by associated compliance risk due to ever-growing regulations associated with practice aiming private data security. However, steady growth of web scrapping data is credited to practice of financial firms to calculate potential risks as well as the legal costs associated with web scrapping.



Early Adoption of Alternative Data for Investment Management to Ensure Dominating Position of North America Market



Presently, North America is the front-runner of the overall alternative data market closely followed by the Europe. The U.S. with robust reliance on big data across the nation primarily drives the market there.

According to Tabb Group, hedge funds based on alternative data account for 27% of overall U.S. stock trades by investors and these firms are closely searching for more effective and innovative sources of data. For instance, corporate jet tracks demonstrated the ability to predict investment decisions by tracking corporate aircraft activities. As alternative data continues to play a vital role in investment decisions, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are working towards ensuring fair efficient markets in the changing financial landscape.

Alternative data market here enjoys wide data protection under U.S. privacy and data security laws, while public personal information such as non-confidential information with non-intimate nature readily used. Furthermore, Asia Pacific accounted to witness higher growth rate throughout the forecast period. Steadily improving economy expected to drive the market here. The Organization for Economic Cooperation & Development Privacy Principles and the Asia Pacific Economic Corporation Privacy Framework serves as guide for fund managers to structure their data privacy policies.



Outsourcing of Data Management to Remain Key Opportunity for Alternative Data Providers



Alternative data market is moderately competitive in nature with presence of both domestic as well as international players. Maintaining significant amount of data in organized form is necessary to stimulate the rise of alternative data and analytics. In search of solution to manage data efficiently and effectively, organizations are outsourcing alternative data management services. Thus, growth of alternative data market along with the rising trend of outsourcing services has created vital opportunity for market players.



Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Alternative Data market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Alternative Data market?

Which is the largest regional market for Alternative Data market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East & Africa ?

, , and & ? Which are the key trends driving Alternative Data market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Alternative Data market worldwide?

