Alternative Finance Market to Grow by USD 176.15 bn| Evolving Opportunities with Fundable LLC and Funding Circle Holdings Plc | Technavio

The alternative finance market has the potential to grow by USD 176.15 billion from 2020 to 2025. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.18% during this period.

Drivers and Trends

The alternative finance market growth is attributed to factors such as the decline in organized financial institutions' willingness to lend to SMEs. Due to the effects of the 2008 recession, organized financial institutions have turned reluctant to offer loans to individuals and SMEs. The lack of credit history, collateral guarantee, and organized business landscape makes it difficult for SMEs to access loans. It has also led to the emergence of alternative finance. Stringent lending regulations, especially to high-risk ventures and start-ups, have increased the need for alternative finance.

The exceptional growth in Asia is a key trend in the alternative finance market, which is expected to continue during the forecast period. Many SMEs in China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and India do not have access to traditional financing sources and prefer alternative financial services and platforms. China has emerged as the largest market for alternative finance, driven by government support for online platforms to cater to SMEs and marginalized sectors.

Major Alternative Finance Companies:

CircleUp Network Inc.

Crowdfunder Ltd.

Fundable LLC

Funding Circle Holdings Plc

Fundrise LLC

GoFundMe Inc.

Indiegogo Inc.

Kickstarter PBC

LendingClub Corp.

Patreon Inc.

Alternative Finance Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

P2P lending - size and forecast 2020-2025

Crowdfunding - size and forecast 2020-2025

Invoice trading - size and forecast 2020-2025

Alternative Finance Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Alternative Finance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 176.15 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.95 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 73% Key consumer countries China, US, UK, Germany, and Indonesia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CircleUp Network Inc., Â Crowdfunder Ltd., Fundable LLC, Funding Circle Holdings Plc, Fundrise LLC, GoFundMe Inc., Indiegogo Inc., Kickstarter PBC, LendingClub Corp., and Patreon Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

