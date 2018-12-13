Alternative Fuels - Worldwide Markets to 2022: Expected to Reach Approx $74 Billion

DUBLIN, Dec 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The alternative fuels market will witness an incremental growth of nearly 74 billion during 2018-2022.

The transportation sector has been one of them major sources of air pollution globally. The combustion of fossil fuels releases emission such as carbon dioxide which is one of the major contributor of GHG emissions.

As GHG's have a negative effect on ecosystem and therefore, the government across globe have decided to decarbonize the transportation sector. This transition to non- pollution energy sources has led to the emergence of alternative fuel sources.

The need to reduce the carbon footprint in the transportation sector which is one of the largest sectors for GHG emission has led to the use of natural gas as an alternative fuel to run automobiles.

Increasing Emissions of Greenhouse Gases

The negative effects and to reduce the damage to the environment require the development of environment- friendly methods of energy production and the increased adoption of renewables sources of energy.

Fluctuations in Global Crude Oil

The fluctuations in the global crude oil prices will affect the rate of adoption of alternative fuels, as the cost of the conventional fuels is lower than the alternative fuels. The prices effect in the oil and gas industry has led to an reduction in E&P activities worldwide and also impacted the mainstream and downstream segments.

Competitive Landscape

The alternative fuels market is concentrated with a few international companies. The market is currently in its growth phase and expected to continue being concentrated by 2022. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Players

BP

Chevron

ExxonMobil

Gazprom

HPCL

Royal Dutch Shell

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Aviation - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing use of natural gas in the transportation sector

Adoption of fuel cells in the transportation sector

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

BP

Chevron

ExxonMobil

Gazprom

HPCL

Royal Dutch Shell

