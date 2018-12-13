Alternative Fuels - Worldwide Markets to 2022: Expected to Reach Approx $74 Billion
The "Global Alternative Fuels Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The alternative fuels market will witness an incremental growth of nearly 74 billion during 2018-2022.
The transportation sector has been one of them major sources of air pollution globally. The combustion of fossil fuels releases emission such as carbon dioxide which is one of the major contributor of GHG emissions.
As GHG's have a negative effect on ecosystem and therefore, the government across globe have decided to decarbonize the transportation sector. This transition to non- pollution energy sources has led to the emergence of alternative fuel sources.
The need to reduce the carbon footprint in the transportation sector which is one of the largest sectors for GHG emission has led to the use of natural gas as an alternative fuel to run automobiles.
Increasing Emissions of Greenhouse Gases
The negative effects and to reduce the damage to the environment require the development of environment- friendly methods of energy production and the increased adoption of renewables sources of energy.
Fluctuations in Global Crude Oil
The fluctuations in the global crude oil prices will affect the rate of adoption of alternative fuels, as the cost of the conventional fuels is lower than the alternative fuels. The prices effect in the oil and gas industry has led to an reduction in E&P activities worldwide and also impacted the mainstream and downstream segments.
Competitive Landscape
The alternative fuels market is concentrated with a few international companies. The market is currently in its growth phase and expected to continue being concentrated by 2022. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- BP
- Chevron
- ExxonMobil
- Gazprom
- HPCL
- Royal Dutch Shell
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Aviation - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing use of natural gas in the transportation sector
- Adoption of fuel cells in the transportation sector
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- BP
- Chevron
- ExxonMobil
- Gazprom
- HPCL
- Royal Dutch Shell
