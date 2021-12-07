Alternative Fuels May Be the Solution to a Greener Automotive Industry

According to It Matters To You, Toyota Motor Corporation announced last week that they will begin exploring more environmentally friendly fuel options for traditional combustion vehicles. These fuel alternatives are derived from biomass and include hydrogen and synthetic fuels.

It Matters To You explains that this push for fuel innovation comes in light of research that has exposed the environmental impact of electric vehicles. Although the carbon emissions that come from driving an electric vehicle are notably lower than those of combustion engines, the carbon output of the manufacturing process of an electric vehicle remains significantly higher.

The manufacturing of one electric vehicle will, on average, produce a carbon output that is 70% higher than the production of a petrol-model car. It would take nine years of driving – or around 70,000 miles – to offset that carbon footprint.

In addition to the impact of electric vehicle manufacturing, the question remains whether Australia has the capacity to recycle end-of-life lithium-ion batteries from electric cars. Only 2% of Australia's lithium-ion waste is recycled, while the rest ends up in landfill – if there is an uptick in electric car usage in the near future, this problem will only continue to grow, say It Matters To You.

It Matters To You and other industry experts remain hopeful that a combination of electric vehicle uptake and research into alternative fuel sources can lead to a much greener future for the automotive industry. For auto recycling and cash for cars Melbourne can trust, call on It Matters To You today.

