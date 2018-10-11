Alternet Systems Inc Engages Professor David Mitlin to Launch Hemp Supercapacitor Initiative

DALLAS, October 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Alternet Systems, Inc. (ALYI) (USOTC: ALYI) today announced engaging Clarkson University Professor David Mitlin as part of a new initiative to explore hemp-based technologies for energy storage. Professor Mitlin is a leading expert in electrochemistry and a pioneer in the use of hemp as a clean, renewable energy in the form of a supercapacitor. Supercapacitors are similar to batteries, but supercapacitors have a higher power density, can be recharged faster, and function more safely under extreme temperatures. Supercapacitors are ideal components for electric vehicles and other high impact electric applications. Mitlin has successfully used hemp bast - the fiber left over from processing hemp - to construct carbon nanosheets that compete with, and in some respects, outperform the supercapacitor performance derived from graphene nanosheets. Look for a detailed release next week from the company on its plans for the new hemp energy initiative.

Alternet Systems is focused on offering varied, environmentally sustainable, energy storage solutions for targeted markets, including consumer electric vehicles and military applications. The first product category is lithium battery-powered motorcycles, to be followed by motorbikes. These products are released through the company's newly launched ReVolt Electric Motorbikes subsidiary.

ALYI - Speculative-Buy and $0.09 Target PPS

Goldman Small Cap Research recently issued an updated research report on ALYI. The report includes a 'speculative-buy' rating with a target price-per-share of $0.09. The report provides an in-depth overview and analysis of Alternet's new strategy, new orders, and upcoming milestones. To view the report, along with disclosures and disclaimers, visit https://www.alternetsystemsinc.com/research-rpt/ or http://www.GoldmanResearch.com. Management indicates that the company will engage Goldman to issue another update in the event the company reaches its first million in revenue by year end, 2018.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

