Alterra.ai Introduces Answer Bot for Zendesk to Help Businesses Automate Customer Support

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alterra.ai, a Deep Learning startup that builds virtual assistants for intelligent customer engagement and support, announced that Alterra Answer Bot is now available in Zendesk Marketplace .

With up to 90% precision, Alterra Answer Bot is the most accurate question answering bot on the market. The bot finds answers by meaning, not keywords. When customers ask a question, Alterra Answer Bot uses Deep Learning to understand the meaning of the question and instantly matches it to the right answer in the knowledge base.

"Precise answers in almost real-time is what today's consumers expect when they interact with brands. We've built Alterra Answer Bot to help companies meet these expectations without a radical increase in headcount in customer service department," said Sergei Burkov, PhD, Alterra.ai Founder and CEO.

The integration with Zendesk means that companies can use Alterra Answer Bot right there, within the Zendesk platform. The virtual customer assistant can resolve support tickets autonomously or work in tandem with human agents by suggesting answers in a widget on agents' desktop and thus helping them to resolve more tickets faster.

Alterra Answer Bot helps companies drive customer satisfaction thanks to shorter time to resolution. On average, Alterra Answer Bot instantly resolves 20% of support tickets, which is about four times more than other bots. By reducing the repetitive tasks, the Answer Bot allows live agents to focus on more difficult cases and deliver personalized experiences to those customers who expect more human touch.

Alterra has made it easy for Zendesk customers to train their own answer bots. The setup requires neither coding nor manually adding the answers. Alterra Answer Bot pulls the required information from the Zendesk Knowledge and converts it to an intelligent question answering bot. It is ready to start working on day one. With time the system learns from its own mistakes and gets even smarter.

About Alterra.ai

Headed by three ex-Googlers, Alterra is a Deep Learning, natural language processing startup that builds intelligent virtual assistants for customer engagement and support. These virtual reps can greet visitors, qualify leads, answer customer questions, and resolve support tickets.

Alterra's virtual assistants are powered by Alterra NLP Engine which converts natural language questions and commands to formal queries a computer can understand.

For more information, contact Alterra team at info@alterra.ai.

