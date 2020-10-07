Alteryx Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Release

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), a leader in analytic process automation (APA), announced that it will report its third quarter 2020 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

In conjunction with this announcement, Alteryx will host a conference call on Thursday, November 5 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company's financial results and financial guidance. To access this call, dial 855-327-6837 (domestic) or 631-891-4304 (international). A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the "Investors" page of the company's website at https://investor.alteryx.com.

Following the conference call, a telephone replay will be available through Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay passcode is 10011353. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available in the "Investors" page of the company's website at https://investor.alteryx.com.

About Alteryx, Inc.

As a leader in analytic process automation (APA), Alteryx unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform to accelerate digital transformation. Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on the Alteryx Analytic Process Automation Platform™ to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce. For more information visit www.alteryx.com.

