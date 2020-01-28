Alteryx Announces Inspire APAC 2020 as Next Stop on the Inspire World Tour

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, today announced more than 700 customers, partners and industry leaders will join the company at its second annual APAC user conference, taking place Feb. 25-26 in Sydney, AU. Inspire APAC 2020 welcomes data workers and business leaders from across the globe to discuss the state of the market in APAC and tackle pressing challenges, such as building a culture of analytics and bridging the talent gap, as indicated in the Alteryx-commissioned 2019 Data and Digitization Report.

"Data science and data analytics are priority imperatives for businesses in ANZ and APAC with over 14 million data workers who spend 80% of their time doing repetitive, non-auditable tasks," said JJ Phillips, country manager, ANZ. "Following Inspire APAC 2019, we have seen incredible success across the Alteryx customer base in the Asia Pacific region as users continue to upskill themselves with various tools and techniques, enabling them to be more productive and more responsive to the needs of business leaders in meeting the challenge of the exponential growth of data from multiple sources."

Inspire APAC puts Alteryx customers at center stage, where they will celebrate the success stories of individuals, organizations and enterprises that leverage the Alteryx Platform to deliver quantifiable business and social outcomes with data science and analytics. Attendees will experience You.Amplified — a theme that will resound from every keynote address, conference track and training session. Alteryx enables customers to be the hero of their own story and of their businesses, inviting these drivers of change to step into the spotlight and share how they've unleashed the power of analytics to solve pressing business and societal problems.

Inspire APAC will feature industry-leading voices — from Alteryx and from businesses who are leading the way in building a culture of analytics within their organizations. Keynote speakers from the Alteryx executive team include Dean Stoecker, chief executive officer; Olivia Duane Adams, chief customer officer; and Ashley Kramer, senior vice president of product. Speakers from the Salvation Army, Deakin University and NBN Co, among others, will share successes in digital transformation, data science use cases and analytics outcomes with the Alteryx Platform.

"At Inspire APAC 2020, attendees will learn how Alteryx enables users to instead spend more time focused on meaningful data analysis and outcomes, unlocking tremendous value for their business," said Julian Quinn, senior vice president of sales, APAC. "We are excited to welcome customers and partners to Sydney, a city known for innovation and adoption of new technologies, as we come together to amplify analytics, solve problems and celebrate the game-changing impact that Alteryx has on individuals and organizations, fostering a culture of positivity, data literacy and success for years to come."

Inspire APAC will take place on Feb. 25-26 at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Sydney, AU. The two-day event includes on-site platform training, and attendees can custom-build their agendas, choosing from a variety of breakout sessions:

Alteryx Tech Session: Users can expand their analytic capabilities with sessions lead by product experts in both basic and advanced topics

Users can expand their analytic capabilities with sessions lead by product experts in both basic and advanced topics Customer Session: Industry peers demonstrate how they conquer analytic challenges across various industries and departments

Industry peers demonstrate how they conquer analytic challenges across various industries and departments ACE Session: Alteryx ACEs share best practices and technical knowledge across the entire analytical maturity journey

In addition to the speaking tracks and hands-on trainings, Inspire APAC will also feature a Solution Centre, giving attendees direct access to behind-the-scenes product gurus, the Community Hub, networking events, and the Alteryx Grand Prix, a competition designed for the most advanced Alteryx users to solve a series of data challenges. Grand Prix champions from this year's Inspire U.S. and Inspire EMEA conferences advanced their virtual race cars through each heat, demonstrating mastery of the Alteryx Platform and unique approaches to analytic problem-solving.

Register here to attend and secure your seat before the event sells out. Press and analysts are invited to attend free of cost and can register via the media portal with valid credentials.

About Alteryx

Revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, Alteryx offers an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers data analysts and scientists alike to break data barriers, deliver insights and experience the thrill of getting to the answer faster. Organizations all over the world rely on Alteryx daily to deliver actionable insights. For more information visit https://www.alteryx.com.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Alteryx, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.alteryx.com

