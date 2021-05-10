Alteryx Appoints Paula Hansen as Chief Revenue Officer

IRVINE, Calif., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the analytics automation company, today announced the appointment of Paula Hansen as chief revenue officer (CRO). Hansen will report directly to Mark Anderson, chief executive officer (CEO), and will lead the global go-to-market (GTM) organization, including worldwide sales, channels and all industry-specific GTM initiatives. She will play a critical role in driving the company's next phase of growth, responsible for scaling global sales teams, strategy, operations and market expansion.

"Paula is an outcome-driven sales leader with an impressive track record of delivering outstanding financial results and evolving business models to deliver growth in new markets and categories," said Anderson. "She demonstrates a relentless focus on customer business transformation and is passionate about fostering inclusive and diverse teams. She will be an incredible asset to our executive team, customers, partners and associates, and I am excited to welcome her to Alteryx."

Hansen brings over 25 years of experience leading high-performing teams to deliver sustainable financial growth. As CRO of SAP Customer Experience, which serves more than 10,000 customers across 150 countries, Hansen was responsible for the global sales strategy, GTM operations and customer success. She led a team of over 1,200 to grow the business to $1 billion of annual recurring revenue in 2020, SAP's fastest growing cloud portfolio. Prior to joining SAP in 2019, Paula served as vice president of Cisco's Global Enterprise organization, focused on digital transformation enablement for global enterprise customers across a variety of industries.

"Alteryx is a proven market leader with incredible growth potential as the urgency of digital transformation accelerates the need for analytics, data science and process automation," said Hansen. "We have an imminent responsibility to deliver on this demand for our global customer base and to help every organization generate transformational outcomes from data. I look forward to leading this high-caliber team as we capitalize on the tremendous market opportunity in front of us and aim to put our unified platform in the hands of every data worker across the globe."

About Alteryx

Alteryx, the analytics automation company, enables every person to transform data into a breakthrough. Alteryx automates analytics, data science and processes in one, unified platform to accelerate digital transformation. Organizations globally rely on the Alteryx Analytic Process Automation Platform™ to rapidly upskill their workforces and deliver strategic, high-impact, business outcomes. For more information visit www.alteryx.com.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Alteryx, Inc.

Related Links

www.alteryx.com

