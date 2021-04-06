Alteryx Global Inspire 2021 Conference to Showcase New Products and Innovations in Analytics and Data Science

IRVINE, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), a leader in analytic process automation (APA™) that automates analytics, data science and processes to accelerate business outcomes, today announced its annual conference, Inspire, will take place May 18-21 and will be broadcasted across the U.S., EMEA and APAC. Virtual Global Inspire 2021, centered around the theme United We Solve, includes participation from thousands of citizen analysts, data scientists and business leaders from across the globe. Luminaries and industry experts will discuss the state of the market, the role of analytics in digital transformation, ethics in artificial intelligence (AI) and the future of analytics and data science in a post-pandemic world.

"Inspire has always been a roaring success, and this year, it will be the biggest global experience we've hosted. Our global conference is designed to educate and unite our customers, partners and the global analytics community around our mission — to enable every person to transform data into a breakthrough," said Mark Anderson, chief executive officer of Alteryx. "This year's conference will feature numerous innovations, all of which will be focused on enhancing cognitive diversity and fostering collaboration to solve some of the biggest challenges of our time with data science and analytics automation."

The three-day event centers around several core themes: Innovation to Transformation, Analytics and Data Science Automation for Breakthrough Outcomes and Learning and Community. The event will feature industry-leading voices — global thought leaders, business leaders, data science experts and select Alteryx executives, including:

Fareed Zakaria , journalist, political commentator and author of "Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World"

journalist, political commentator and author of "Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World" Dr. DJ Patil , former chief data scientist of the United States Office of Science and Technology Policy

, former chief data scientist of the United States Office of Science and Technology Policy Dr. Hannah Fry , associate professor in the Mathematics of Cities at the Centre for Advanced Spatial Analysis at University College London

, associate professor in the Mathematics of Cities at the Centre for Advanced Spatial Analysis at University College London will.i.am , musical artist, producer, actor and entrepreneur

, musical artist, producer, actor and entrepreneur Billy Beane , executive vice president of baseball operations for the Oakland A's and subject of Moneyball

, executive vice president of baseball operations for the Oakland A's and subject of Moneyball Jake Porway , machine learning expert and co-founder and executive director of DataKind

, machine learning expert and co-founder and executive director of DataKind Alteryx Executives: Mark Anderson , Sharmila Mulligan , Suresh Vittal , Matthew Stauble , Alan Jacobson and Olivia (Libby) Duane Adams

"Inspire is the premiere analytics automation event that brings together organizations and people of all skillsets to leverage analytics and data science for transformational business outcomes," said Sharmila Mulligan, chief strategy and marketing officer of Alteryx. "This year, we will announce major innovations across analytics automation, data science, machine learning and AI and the Alteryx Community platform. Attendees will also hear from Alteryx customers and a host of new strategic partners that are an integral part of our fast-growing partner ecosystem."

Across three days and 100-plus product and innovation sessions, thousands of global attendees will come together to learn and share successes and solutions geared toward improving the global economy and society. The event also includes training and product sessions, interstitial segments, a live news desk and the Alteryx Grand Prix, a highly popular competition designed for the most advanced Alteryx users who will compete to solve a series of analytics challenges.

For more information about Virtual Global Inspire 2021, please visit inspire.alteryx.com

