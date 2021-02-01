Althea launches affordable COVID-19 rapid antigen tests

Althea hope that the new service, which is available for pharmacies, dentists, hospitals and clinics, as well as hospital support companies whose staff access clinical settings, will provide a valuable initial screening test for staff who might be exposed to COVID-19 or work in high-risk environments.

Healthcare workers remain a key high-risk group and regular testing was introduced for patient-facing staff at the end of last year to help protect primary care workers and curb the potential spread of COVID-19.

David Rolfe, CEO Althea said: "As COVID-19 continues to spread, and while vaccinations are being rolled out, testing remains crucial to contain the spread of COVID-19. We are pleased to be able to offer the Roche rapid antigen tests to support those providing vital services across the country with a reliable, high-quality testing option at an affordable price. At a time where budgets are stretched and health services are under pressure, as a trusted partner to many hospitals in the UK, we want to do our part in supporting those working on the frontline."

Althea has been a trusted partner for the acute healthcare sector for the last 20 years. The company manages and maintains medical technology in hospitals and is entirely vendor-independent, meaning they can combine the best technology from across all manufacturers. At a time when healthcare providers are facing unprecedented demand, the company aims to support hospitals with increased capacity and new technology delivered in the most cost effective and clinically effective way.

During COVID-19, Althea played a key role in setting up equipment at the London NHS Nightingale Hospital which was set up to administer emergency care to COVID-19 patients. Today the company are providing rapid COVID-19 tests to help further support the national response to COVID-19.

Roche's SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test is a rapid chromatographic immunoassay and is performed using a nasopharyngeal swab. The test has a sensitivity of 96.52% and a specificity of 99.68%.

