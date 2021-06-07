AltheaDx, Inc. launches webinar series on Mental Health; Precision Diagnostics for depression and anxiety

Presenting in a two-part series on June 14 and 28 th will be Dr. Michele Casoli-Reardon, MD, Medical Director, MCPAP North and Pediatric Psychiatric Liaison, Massachusetts General Hospital for Children at NSMC (see link below).

Dr. Reardon has over two decades experience in Psychiatric medicine; she received her medical degree from Pennsylvania State University and is Board Eligible/Board Certified in Pediatrics, Adult Psychiatry, and Child Psychiatry. She practices at Massachusetts General Hospital for Children at North Shore, holding various positions including 10 years as the Medical Director of the Adolescent and Adult Partial Psychiatric Hospital Program. In addition, she is Medical Director for the Massachusetts Child Psychiatry Access Program and on the faculty at Tufts Medical School.

"AltheaDx is pleased to be hosting these seminars for the benefit of the healthcare community and hope to bring further awareness to Mental Health and the importance of PGx testing as a useful tool for physicians," stated CEO David Nikodem Ph.D.. "We thank Dr. Reardon in advance for sharing her insights and welcome others to join our effort to transform medication management for patients with mental health disorders. The use of trial-and-error prescription practices needs to modernize."

"I am looking forward to sharing with the medical community my experience and insights on the complexity of anxiety and treatment as well as PGx testing in depression," said Dr. Reardon; she further stated that, "There is pent up demand to treat patients due to the COVID-19."

AltheaDx, Inc. is a San Diego-based commercial stage molecular diagnostics company specializing in the field of pharmacogenomics (PGx) focused on Mental Health. With an experienced team in place, the company maintains a CAP-Accredited, CLIA-Certified laboratory (State of California), which is also approved by the New York State Department of Health. NeuroIDgenetix is a flagship PGx product test for depression and anxiety and is supported by a successful and published/peer-reviewed Randomized Controlled Trial. This trial demonstrated clinical utility over standard of care when physicians used our test prior to prescribing a medication. NeuroIDgenetix for depression and anxiety is designed to enable healthcare providers to make timely and evidence-based decisions. NeuroIDgenetix for depression is reimbursed by Medicare since the fall of 2020.

Understanding the Power of Pharmacogenomic Testing When Treating Depression

Despite advances in the understanding of psychopharmacology, up to 50% of patients with depression do not respond to first-line therapy. Learn how the impact of genetics on drug response may provide valuable insights and inform treatment decisions.

Monday, June 14th | 2021 | 12:00 pm EST, 9:00 am PST

https://altheadx.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fyLoCLqbQW63M2CGBUTABQ

Reducing the Complexity of Anxiety and Treatment Implications Through Pharmacogenomics

Anxiety encompasses a broad range of disorders. Genetic variation in patients is a contributor to heterogeneity of treatment effects. Learn how the impact of genetics on drug response may help inform treatment decisions.

Monday, June 28th | 2021 | 12:00 pm EST, 9:00 am PST

https://altheadx.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YmYHQnS5SlWZLorzXdfN0A

