Altia Showcases Future of Auto Dashboards at CES 2020: 3D Displays, Augmented Reality, Integrated Cockpits and More

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SHOW 2020 – Enhanced automobile displays will soon be able to locate open parking spaces, see through obstructions, and coach drivers into safer operation visually, using the world around them. Altia, the leader in advanced automotive cockpit display solutions, is showcasing what's next in driver interface design at CES 2020, in multiple exhibits and demonstrations taking place throughout the show.

"It is always inspiring to begin the new year with CES. The show allows us to come together with customers and partners who are leading innovation in their industries – automotive, medical, consumer, and industrial – to show off their latest devices," stated Mike Juran, CEO of Altia. "Additionally, CES allows us to look to the future and dream about Altia's next generation of interfaces and where our software and service will be deployed next – in augmented reality, autonomous vehicles and beyond."

Altia will be demonstrating a number of its end-to-end design solutions for instrument clusters, HUDs (heads up displays), and IVI (in-vehicle infotainment) systems from partner exhibits as well as at its meeting suite for industry professionals. The company will be showcasing HMIs (human machine interfaces) that include the newest features and innovations in:

3D graphical displays that give instruments and objects increased realism and value

that give instruments and objects increased realism and value Integrated cockpit designs with glass displays and touchscreen capabilities

with glass displays and touchscreen capabilities Functional safety via displays incorporating sensors, actuators, and ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) that meet ASIL B (automotive safety information level B)

via displays incorporating sensors, actuators, and ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) that meet ASIL B (automotive safety information level B) Augmented Reality (AR) HUDs that automatically identify hazards, mark routes and distances, provide location-based information, and much more

"Altia's spectrum of solutions will be on full display at this year's CES, giving automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, as well as the public, an impressive sense of the possibilities in vehicle interface design," stated Jason Williamson, vice president of marketing for Altia. "Altia has been providing advancements in the human-machine interface for nearly 30 years. Our quality and innovation is widely valued—as evidenced by the number of exhibits featuring Altia technologies this year."

In addition to its suite, Altia technology is on display in partner booths on the CES show floor, as well as several vendor suites:

NXP Semiconductors (LVCC Tech East, Central Plaza, Booth 18): Showcasing a supersized, integrated cockpit featuring seven displays. Altia HMI software runs an instrument cluster, multimedia/HVAC controls, passenger display, and rearview/sideview mirror views, along with real-time 3D, ADAS simulations, and expanded interactive features. Altia HMIs will also be featured in NXP's future-facing autonomous driving concept car which will serve as a stunning focal point for NXP's presence at the show.

Showcasing a supersized, integrated cockpit featuring seven displays. Altia HMI software runs an instrument cluster, multimedia/HVAC controls, passenger display, and rearview/sideview mirror views, along with real-time 3D, ADAS simulations, and expanded interactive features. Altia HMIs will also be featured in NXP's future-facing autonomous driving concept car which will serve as a stunning focal point for NXP's presence at the show. Green Hills Software (LVCC, North Hall, Booths 9000 and 9300): Showcasing an integrated cockpit featuring four displays including instrument cluster, multimedia/HVAC, and multiple passenger displays.

Showcasing an integrated cockpit featuring four displays including instrument cluster, multimedia/HVAC, and multiple passenger displays. Meeting suites for Cypress Semiconductor (Venetian, Level 3 – San Polo 3405/3406) and Telechips (Venetian Palazzo Hospitality Suites)

Altia Demonstration Suite

Altia's meeting room, featuring demos of all Altia technologies, is located at the Renaissance Las Vegas hotel, 3400 Paradise Road, in Suite 739. Automotive executives, engineering leaders, partners and customers interested in learning more about Altia's digital HMI software and services are invited to email info@altia.com to request a meeting with the Altia team during the show.

About Altia

Altia is a software company that provides graphical user interface design and development tools that can be used from concept to final product code. Our GUI editor, Altia Design, offers development teams the capability to implement a model-based development process for clear communication and accelerated user interface development. Our code generator, Altia DeepScreen, supports a vast range of low- to high-powered processors from a variety of industry-leading silicon providers. Altia generates pure C source code that is optimized to take full advantage of hardware resources. Graphics code generated by Altia is driving millions of displays worldwide – from automotive instrument clusters, HUDs and radios to thermostats, washing machines and healthcare monitors. Our mission is to get the best automotive, medical and consumer interfaces into production in the shortest time on the lowest- cost hardware.

Altia was founded in 1991. Its customers include automotive OEMs and Tier 1s like Continental Automotive, Denso, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Honda, Renault, Magneti Marelli, Nippon Seiki, Valeo, Visteon and more – plus leading consumer device manufacturers like Electrolux, Whirlpool, NordicTrack and many others.

For more information about Altia, visit www.altia.com or email info@altia.com. Follow Altia on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Contact:

Liz Reilly

lreilly@sspr.com



SOURCE Altia

Related Links

http://www.altia.com

