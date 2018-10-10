Altia Systems' Panoramic-4K 180 degree 3D PanaCast Live Camera System Named As CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree

PanaCast Live is the first fully integrated, portable, professional video broadcasting system, delivering uncompressed 180 degree 4K 3D video at 60 frames per second via 12G SDI. The camera system is currently used by Intel Sports to augment their live stream of the world's largest sporting events, creating an immersive virtual reality viewing experience for fans worldwide. The integrated PanaCast Vision Processor synchronizes, stitches and optimizes video from six 13 Megapixel cameras in less than eight milliseconds, making PanaCast Live unlike anything else on the market.

The product was developed for use first by Intel Sports to enable a new level of fan engagement with major sporting events through Intel® True VR. Intel True VR delivers a highly engaging and interactive experience for sports fans around the world.

"We are thrilled to have PanaCast Live named as a CES Innovation Awards Honoree," said Altia Systems' Director of Engineering, Yashket Gupta. "Audiences around the world love the immersive experience this camera system unlocks. In education, travel, fashion and the live broadcasting industry, a highly immersive experience can enhance the audience's quality of engagement in a compelling way. PanaCast Live brings to life the experience of 3D objects and spaces, and enables a highly immersive experience for audiences in real time."

"Intel Sports is committed to partnering with the sports industry to provide fans with unprecedented angles of the game that they cannot get with today's cameras," said Jayaram Sankar, CTO of the Intel Sports group. "We have been using PanaCast Live to accomplish this for the world's largest sporting events, providing them with a unique experience that they can't get anywhere else."

The CES Innovation Awards are sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™, the owner and producer of CES 2019, the global gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies, and have been recognizing achievements in product design and engineering since 1976.

This announcement comes on the heels of a partnership with Uber and Zoom Video Communications, where Uber deployed 850+ Zoom Rooms with PanaCast across hundreds of offices worldwide for its 18,000 employees.

PanaCast Live, among other PanaCast products, will be displayed at CES 2019, which runs January 8-11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Altia Systems

Altia Systems ® is a venture-backed company based in Cupertino, CA, and is the creator of the PanaCast® system and software products. PanaCast® 2, the world's first Panoramic-4K Plug-and-Play camera system that delivers a 180° wide field of view, which replicates the natural human visual perspective.

Funded by Intel Capital and other leading investors, Altia Systems' PanaCast 2, 2s, 3D VR and Live systems deliver real-time 180° Panoramic-4K, Panoramic-5K and 4K 3D video streams from integrated, synchronized and optimized multi-camera arrays. PanaCast systems and Intelligent Vision (artificial intelligence) software products are used by more than 1,500 companies worldwide, including 200+ universities, for video collaboration, education, AR/VR, live broadcasting and machine learning for autonomous systems. PanaCast system devices are designed and assembled in the U.S. and have received prestigious awards such as CES Innovation Awards Honoree, Frost & Sullivan New Product Innovation, GOOD DESIGN award, Gartner Cool Vendor in Unified Communications and more.

For more information and the latest updates, visit www.panacast.com and follow @PanaCast1 via Twitter.

