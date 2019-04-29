Alticast's AltiPlatform™ To Serve As Foundation Of Turk Telekom's Next-Gen Service

AMSTERDAM, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alticast, an end-to-end media platform provider, announced today that Turkey's leading telco, Turk Telekom, has selected Alticast's AltiPlatform™- Web middleware to serve as their next-generation, interactive viewing platform that will enable OTT services and web-based applications.

Compliant with HTML5 and OIPF standards, AltiPlatform - Web is built on a universal application framework that is easily expandable, thus ensuring its longevity by allowing Turk Telekom to easily integrate any future service enhancements. The open middleware platform is comprised of scalable elements including advanced video services and offers Turk Telekom the opportunity to capitalize on reliable future deployment of OTT and web-based apps.

"We are excited to welcome Turk Telekom to our customer family and play a pivotal role in helping them bring Next-Gen services to their customer base," said Brian Koo, President & GM of Alticast, EMEA. "AltiPlatform will not only allow them to quickly deploy and monetize their new service but it will serve as a strong foundation for their future roadmap and longevity through its flexibility and expandability."

"We adhere to a "customer-oriented" philosophy and are pleased that Alticast's solution will allow us to meet the viewing demands of our customers now and in the future, ensuring our investment for years to come," said Umit Onal, Chief Marketing and Customer Services Officer, Turk Telekom, Turkey's leading information and communication technologies company.

AltiPlatform has been deployed in over 50+ million devices with 25 operators worldwide. Turk Telekom plans to deploy their Next-Gen set-top boxes to their 3.6 million subscribers, as well as to new subscribers in Turkey, by the beginning of the third quarter of 2019.

About Turk Telekom

Türk Telekom, with 178 years of history, is the first integrated telecommunications operator in Turkey. In 2015, Türk Telekomünikasyon A.Ş. adopted a "customer-oriented" and integrated structure in order to respond to the rapidly changing communication and technology needs of customers in the most powerful and accurate way, while maintaining the legal entities of TT Mobil İletişim Hizmetleri A.Ş. and TTNET A.Ş. intact and adhering to the rules and regulations to which they are subject. Having a wide service network and product range in the fields of individual and corporate services, Türk Telekom unified its mobile, internet, phone and TV products and services under the single "Türk Telekom" brand as of January 2016.

"Turkey's Multiplay Provider" Türk Telekom has 14.4 million fixed access lines, 10.9 million broadband, 3.6 million TV and 21.5 million mobile subscribers as of December 31, 2018. Türk Telekom Group Companies provide services in all 81 cities of Turkey with 33,417 employees with the vision of introducing new technologies to Turkey and accelerating Turkey's transformation into an information society.

Türk Telekomünikasyon A.Ş., providing PSTN and wholesale broadband services, directly owns 100% of mobile operator TT Mobil İletişim Hizmetleri A.Ş., retail internet services, IPTV, satellite TV, Web TV, Mobile TV, Smart TV services provider TTNET A.Ş., convergence technologies company Argela Yazılım ve Bilişim Teknolojileri A.Ş., IT solution provider Innova Bilişim Çözümleri A.Ş., online education software company Sebit Eğitim ve Bilgi Teknolojileri A.Ş., call center company AssisTT Rehberlik ve Müşteri Hizmetleri A.Ş., project development and corporate venture capital company TT Ventures Proje Geliştirme A.Ş., Electric Supply and Sales Company TTES Elektrik Tedarik Satış A.Ş., wholesale data and capacity service provider Türk Telekom International, and indirectly owns 100% of subsidiaries of Türk Telekom International, TV Broadcasting and VOD services provider Net Ekran Companies, telecommunications devices sales company TT Satış ve Dağıtım Hizmetleri A.Ş. and payment services company TT Ödeme Hizmetleri A.Ş. and counselling services company 11818 Rehberlik ve Müşteri Hizmetleri A.Ş.

About Alticast

Alticast develops end-to-end media technology solutions that enable service providers to quickly and reliably deliver innovative TV experiences to customers. Alticast's cloud-based OTT platform, STB software, CAS/DRM, UI/UX, AI and Big Data-based analytics securely bring compelling, personalized and interactive content to over 50 million devices worldwide via broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms. The publicly traded company is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea with major offices in Amsterdam, Netherlands; Broomfield, Colorado; and Hanoi, Vietnam. For more information, or to read Alticast's blog, visit www.alticast.com .

