Altice USA Brings CuriosityStream to Optimum and Suddenlink Customers

Altice USA's Optimum and Suddenlink video and broadband customers will have complimentary access to CuriosityStream content, effective immediately. Accessing the content is easy - customers can simply visit CuriosityStream.com from their home WiFi connection and create an account to begin enjoying CuriosityStream's thousands of documentaries and series. Altice USA plans to add CuriosityStream to its advanced Altice One entertainment and connectivity platform, allowing customers to enjoy a seamless, robust content experience. The company will also add the content on its On Demand platform and mobile apps.

Clint Stinchcomb, President and CEO of CuriosityStream, stated: "Curiosity is at the root of innovation, and CuriosityStream is proud to showcase and inspire that trait in all of us. With today's announcement, nearly 5 million more households will be treated to thousands of the world's best factual programs across all non-fiction genres including science, nature, history, technology, current events, lifestyles, human adventure, and more."

"We're always looking at ways to enrich the customer experience, which is why we are pleased to bring CuriosityStream's rich 4K visuals and storytelling to our Optimum and Suddenlink customers as a value-added benefit," said Hakim Boubazine, Altice USA Co-President and Chief Operating Officer. "Whether through traditional video or digital streaming offerings, our platform enables the delivery of all types of content to our customers so they can access what they want, when they want it."

John Hendricks, Founder and Chairman of CuriosityStream, commented: "Today, consumers are beginning to view on-demand streaming services that dependably deliver movies, general television entertainment and factual content, such as Netflix, Hulu and CuriosityStream respectively, as standard viewing requirements. It is only natural that forward-leaning distributors such as Altice USA are finding ways to bundle top streaming services into their universal customer offerings."

About CuriosityStream:

Launched by Discovery Communications founder and media visionary John Hendricks, CuriosityStream is the award-winning documentary streaming and on-demand service where viewers of all ages can fuel their passions and explore new ones. Our series and features cover every topic from space exploration to adventure to the secret life of pets with stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With thousands of titles, many in Ultra HD 4K, including exclusive originals, CuriosityStream is available worldwide to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. Find us on the web and via Roku, Apple TV Channels and Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV and Sprint and Google Chromecast, iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Prime Video Channels, YouTube TV, Sony PlayStation Vue, Sling TV, DISH, VRV, Comcast Xfinity on Demand, Cox Communications, T-Mobile, Sony, LG, Samsung and VIZIO smart TVs, Liberty Global, StarHub TV, Medianet, and other global distribution partners and platforms.

About Altice USA:

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million Residential and Business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands.

