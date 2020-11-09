Altimar Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Over-Allotment Option in Connection With Its Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Altimar Acquisition Corporation (the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, announced that it closed the issuance of an additional 2,500,000 units pursuant to the exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional units in connection with its initial public offering at $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $25,000,000 and bringing the total gross proceeds of the initial public offering to $275,000,000.

Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "ATAC" and "ATACW", respectively.

The Company is sponsored by Altimar Sponsor, LLC, an affiliate of HPS Investment Partners, LLC, and is led by Tom Wasserman as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. The Company is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or business combination with one or more businesses.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as sole book-running manager of the offering.

A final prospectus relating to and describing the final terms of the offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and is available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov, or may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282; telephone: 1-866-471-2526; email: [email protected]. Registration statements relating to the securities became effective on October 22, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

