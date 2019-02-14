Altiostar to Demonstrate Disruptive Open, Virtualized 4G & 5G RAN Solutions at Mobile World Congress 2019

"Each year, the industry converges on Barcelona to demonstrate, discuss, and debate the future of mobile networks," said Executive Vice President Thierry Maupile. "This year represents one of the most exciting times the global telecom market has ever seen, as the arrival of 5G will present new opportunities for mobile network operators and the ecosystem supporting them. Through our participation in MWC 2019, we will demonstrate the many ways that an open RAN infrastructure can dramatically reduce costs to build and operate 4G/5G networks, drive growth and innovation, enabling new business models and ending the stranglehold that, closed, legacy solutions have had on the industry."

Altiostar joins O-RAN Alliance to foster innovation and bring more choice for operators

As part of Altiostar's commitment to open RAN infrastructure, the company will be joining the O-RAN Alliance. Atliostar has been a pioneer in pushing open standards, like O-RAN. While it was leading in efforts to implement and deploy the higher layer split interface, which is now part of the 3GPP R15 standard, its solution supports different splits depending on the transport characteristics of the operator. In addition to this, Altiostar has been working with various operators on open standards in multi-vendor ecosystems. Altiostar will bring this experience to help drive for a truly open ecosystem that can foster innovation and bring more choices for operators.

Altiostar Delivering the Industry's First Open Virtualized RAN 5G Solution

Altiostar will be showcasing the industry's first open virtualized 5G mmWave solution consisting of virtualized baseband Intel based x86 hardware, Enhanced Packet Core from Cisco, a 5G New Radio (NR) mmWave active antenna system from CommScope, and virtualized RAN software from Altiostar running on the Wind River Titanium Cloud virtualization platform.

Altiostar to Develop Innovative 4G/5G Solutions Based on Qualcomm 4G and 5G Platforms

Earlier this month, Altiostar announced they are working together with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, to deliver innovative solutions that allow network operators to combine the benefits of the Altiostar virtualized software-centric RAN with Qualcomm Technologies' radio technology experience and leading Qualcomm® FSM™ Platforms.

Demonstrations around MWC 2019

An open virtualized solution for 4G and 5G will provide network operators the ability to add intelligence, quickly adapt the software for different services, and automate to rapidly scale the network with a diverse ecosystem of hardware, software, and services vendors. These themes will be showcased at various partner locations, technical workshops, and seminars through the show.

Altiostar (Hall 2, Meeting Room 2.C47) Altiostar will conduct several demonstrations that showcase the benefits of open, virtualized RAN solutions. Demonstrations will cover:

Representation of E2E Virtualized Cloud Based Network with Cisco NFV platform

World's First Open Virtualized 5G mmWave solution

Private LTE with small cells on an open platform

Demonstrations occurring across Altiostar's ecosystem of partners will include:

Rakuten (Hall 4, Booth 4A10) A demonstration highlighting how an E2E Virtualized Cloud Based Network with common infrastructure running on a carrier grade NFV platform allows operators to save significantly in terms of Opex by enabling automation of the site commissioning process while deploying the network.

Telefonica (Hall 3 Stand 3K31) A demonstration of Altiostar's OpenRAN solution where Telefonica will be showcasing and embracing the concepts of OpenRAN and the benefits it provides operators. Demonstration will highlight Altiostar's software interoperating across white-labeled servers and third-party radio solutions.

Cisco (Hall 3 Stand 3E30) A demonstration of deploying an E2E Virtualized Cloud Based Network with common infrastructure running on the carrier grade Cisco NFV platform. It will also highlight how the architecture allows operators to save significantly in terms of Opex by enabling automation of the management process while deploying the network.

Intel (Hall 3; 3E31) In collaboration with TechM, Altiostar will be part of a demonstration that will showcase 5G network integration, automation, orchestration, network slicing and netOps.ai as part of a virtualized environment.

Tech Mahindra (Hall 2; Room 2.1C14Ex)

End-to-End 5G Network demonstration showcasing a fully virtualized network including vRAN and Virtualized Packet Core along with advanced 5G network capabilities such as CUPS and Network Slicing.

showcasing a fully virtualized network including vRAN and Virtualized Packet Core along with advanced 5G network capabilities such as CUPS and Network Slicing. Telco Cloud Automation : A demonstration of an advanced solution for Automating the Telco Cloud to support different personas. Solution consists of best-of-breed solutions and components from leading equipment and technology providers from across the ecosystem.

Ubicquia (Hall 2, Stand 2I10) Ubicquia ® , the global leader in simply smart, simply connected network and IoT platforms for smart cities, and Altiostar, the pioneer in open virtualized RAN (Open vRAN) technology, today announced they are partnering to develop the industry's first vRAN-based streetlight-powered small cell. Ubicquia will showcase the vRAN integration this week in its booth.

Presentations & Workshops

Tuesday, February 26, 2019 – 15:00-16:00 – (Hall 4, Booth 4A10) "RAN as a VNF" by Nirav Salot, Product Manager, Altiostar

A look at how 5G-ready virtualized RAN software, equipped with open interfaces allows the disaggregation of hardware from software, allowing operators to build a multi-vendor web-scale network. This session will provide an overview of the infrastructure supporting Rakuten's innovative, fully-virtualized network, providing an overview of how virtualizing the RAN allows the network to add intelligence and scale to rapidly support advanced services, functions and applications.

*The session will be repeated on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2019 from 9-10 am at the same location.

Tuesday, February 26, 2019 – 15:15-16:15 – (Facebook Event Space. Hall 2.1) "Enabling an Open 5G RAN" by Shabbir Bagasrawala, Head of Product Go-To-Market, Altiostar

Altiostar will join leading operators, hardware, software and integration vendors to kick off a new project group named Open RAN 5G NR. The project group aims to create an open reference design that leverages general purpose hardware, allowing operators to select best-of-breed hardware components coupled with open software for a flexible 5G NR platform.

Wednesday, February 27, 2019 – 12:30-13:30 (Hall 4, Booth 4A10) – Executive Presentation, Ash Dahod, President and CEO, Altiostar, and Hiroshi Mikitani, Chairman and CEO, and Tareq Amin, CTO Rakuten (along with senior executives from other key partners such as Intel).

Presentation will focus on highlighting Rakuten's vision and ecosystem focused on building the world's most advanced mobile network.

Altiostar provides a 5G-ready virtualized RAN software solution that supports open interfaces and disaggregates the hardware from the software to build an open multi-vendor web-scale network. This solution supports macro and small cells, indoor and outdoor, enabling interference management, carrier aggregation and dual reception to improve the efficiency of the network and enhances the Quality of Experience for the user while providing broadband speeds. Operators can add intelligence, quickly adapt the software for different services and automate operations to rapidly scale the network.

