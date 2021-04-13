Altitude International to be Featured on 5 Major Television Networks

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: "ALTD") announced today that "New to the Street" will be featuring ALTD each month on five national television networks. Filming of initial programs will begin this week and will be hosted by noted financial journalist Jane King.

Additionally, New to The Street will be producing and broadcasting in-depth ALTD interviews as well as 30-second commercials that will be shown on a wide variety of major cable networks and media platforms. The extensive mass media coverage will bring unprecedented attention to the ALTD brands and the stories behind them, including ALTD's forthcoming acquisition of Stem Lyft, which operates a "Total Wellness Center" in Spring, Texas and is in the process of executing an expansion program through a national franchising strategy. These will be airing over the next 18 months.

"We look forward to working with the exceptional team of professionals at New to the Street and widely benefitting from the non-stop national media coverage they produce and their top-flight production values. I believe getting ALTD's breaking news and messaging to the hundreds of millions of households that watch FOX, Bloomberg, Fox Business Network, CNN, CNBC, and Newsmax, to name just a few of the outlets that will be broadcasting our content and interviews, will be invaluable toward the name recognition and brand awareness every young company hopes to build. We think the next 18 months will be loaded with exciting ALTD business developments and it's great to know that New to the Street will be maximizing our audience for each and every story." stated ALTD's CEO Greg Breunich.

Vincent Caruso from New to the Street added "ALTD is one of the most impressive companies we've seen at this early stage. It's not often you see the likes of Greg Anthony, Lesley Visser, Greg Breunich, Professor Greg Whyte, Adrian Walton, Gabe Jaramillo, and now the many celebrities associated with their potential wellness acquisition, involved with a young public company, and we intend to keep ALTD and its brands squarely in the public eye and the center of media discussion."

ABOUT ALTITUDE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS

ALTD provides custom-built simulated altitude chambers and position-specific protocols to its clients, which include an NFL franchise, an NBA franchise, Tulane University, and Woodway, a leading high- performance treadmill manufacturer. ALTD's team of acclaimed sports scientists represent some of the world's most accomplished in the formulation and execution of cutting-edge training techniques. ALTD chambers have contributed to documented performance improvements for all its clients, including the shattering of a world cycling record at Woodway. ALTD recently signed an LOI to acquire Breunich Ho;dings, Inc. Greg Breunich currently serves as CEO for both Breunich Holdings and ALTD. For more information about ALTD, please visit altdint.com

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

