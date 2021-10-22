Altitude Is a Multifunctional Drink Ideal for Short, Dark Winter Days

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's hard to stay motivated in the fall and winter. The days are short and they tend to start and end in darkness. Altitude is a great way to stay healthy and energized during the cold, dark months of the year.

A wide variety of professionals already use Altitude to stay energized and motivated. However, the multifunctional tonic was originally created for a distinct purpose — which also had to do with tired, long workdays.

Company co-founder Ali Asghari explains the brand's origin story, "Back in 2003, a group of European pilots met in Italy. They shared the concern about the side effects of drinking too much coffee." Asghari goes on to detail the issues that pilots faced when consuming common energy drinks, including things "such as dehydration, stomach irritation, anxiety, jitters, and the crash," punctuating the list with the statement that "those were not acceptable for the already highly stressful profession."

Without an adequate alternative to turn to, the group decided to create their own "healthy espresso." Soon the concept of an espresso expanded to the desire for a multifunctional drink that could help pilots stay both healthy and awake while they plied their trade.

The founders hired a team of doctors and nutritionists to help with the research, and after ten years of R&D, the result was a tasty, 100% natural, organic, multifunctional tonic. Asghari points out that the entire process "started with a genuine intention of serving a healthy beverage to busy professionals while keeping the connection to Mother Nature as alive as possible. The rest is history."

Altitude started with the goal of keeping pilots healthy and stimulated — without a sugar crash at the end. It didn't take long, however, before the delectable tonic became a fan favorite for professionals from all walks of life throughout Europe and Canada.

With a strong international customer base already behind it, Altitude recently took the next step by entering the health- and energy-friendly U.S. marketplace. This means American consumers can also finally tap into the energy tonic's potent effect as they face the long, dark winter days ahead.

About Altitude: Altitude is an organic energy tonic owned and produced by the Austrian/Italian company PilotsFriend. The brand has operations in Europe and Canada and recently entered the U.S. marketplace under the direction of Ali Asghari, co-founder and president of the brand's Canadian wing PilotsFriend West. Originally created to help keep jet pilots awake at the controls, the drink has become a popular source of energy for professionals across the globe. Its quality ingredients work together to offer an organic, natural, long-lasting, crash-free way to achieve peak performance in any and all circumstances. Learn more about Altitude at pilotsfriend.ca .

