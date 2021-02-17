Altitude Networks Announces Real Time Risk Alerting and Resolution via Slack providing Cloud Data Protection and Rapid Risks Remediation

"File collaboration moves at the speed of business and companies need security solutions that surface critical risks and provide data security protection without slowing down or encumbering users. Today, with this Altitude Networks Slack integration, security teams gain the visibility and control they need to confidently know their critical cloud data is always safe" says Michael Coates, CEO of Altitude Networks.

In today's cloud connected environment, data security is paramount; however, security leaders have struggled to find solutions that prevent data from falling into the wrong hands, while being fast and reliable. Traditional DLP products have been ineffective and required huge time investments for tuning, tagging of data, management, and they often only scratch the surface of data security

Altitude Networks uses an intelligent risk analysis engine that identifies files containing sensitive data that are being shared in specific high risk scenarios. Examples of these risky scenarios are:

critical files shared to personal accounts of employees or to the entire Internet

accidental internal oversharing of critical data

behavioral anomalies such as sudden bursts of file download activity

The solution provided by Altitude Networks is especially important today, in light of the shift to work from home and the subsequent boom of cloud collaboration tools, an environment that exacerbated the gap of data security in the cloud. Some situations where Altitude Networks can help are:

Cloud data protection during employee and contractor offboarding

Data breach protection through proactive discovery of cloud file at risk to unauthorized access

Unauthorized cloud data exfiltration by OAuth-ed or rogue applications

Companies looking to understand their data security risks in the cloud can sign up for a free assessment at: https://altitudenetworks.com/free-security-assessment.html

About Altitude Networks

Altitude Networks is the industry's first cloud security platform to provide improved security, governance and compliance for cloud collaboration tools like G Suite, Box, Office 365, Slack and others. Built for organizations of all sizes who use SaaS or cloud applications to collaborate, Altitude Networks protects them against unauthorized data access, accidental or malicious document sharing, and data theft. The company was founded in 2018 by security veteran Michael Coates and machine learning and fraud detection expert Amir Kavousian. Altitude Networks is backed by Felicis Ventures, Accomplice, Slack Fund and Rain Capital. More information can be found at www.altitudenetworks.com .

