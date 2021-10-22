Altitude Stays Clean While Delivering Clarity

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altitude is an all-natural organic energy tonic that has been crafted to perfection. This comes from the strong purpose that has driven the founders of the brand from day one.

Altitude was born out of the desire to find a healthy, multifunctional option to help pilots stay awake at the controls. The brand's website describes its origin by stating that "over the past 10 years, a team of European bio-scientists and nutritionists meticulously crafted and perfected PilotsFriend."

The goal in this process started with the need for an energy tonic that didn't use aspartame or leave drinkers with jittery hands and sugar crashes. As time went on, the goal grew until it became nothing less than creating a multifunctional drink that delivered in four key areas:

Stimulating the body;

Helping with digestive health;

Reducing inflammation;

Boosting the immune system.

What's more, the research team was determined to utilize only 100% natural ingredients of the highest quality. This included adopting standards that refused to use monocultures, pesticides, and genetic engineering. Instead, they prioritize natural forms of nutrients.

Altitude's digestive benefits come from ginger, cardamom, and Great yellow gentian. Its anti-inflammatory properties are derived from Quinine and Black carrot. Its immunity-boosting powers are sourced from nature's very own antioxidant and vitamin sources found in things like lemons, oranges, chokeberry, and acerola.

Even the product's caffeine comes straight from nature. The formula includes a balanced mixture of caffeine from kola nut and guarana extracts. This adds up to a gentle yet effective 48mg dose of caffeine per can.

All combined, the wunderkind concoction offers a healthy, prolonged, crash-free energy boost. This makes Altitude a one-of-a-kind tonic that combines excellence and purity together to truly offer, in the words of the brand, "a taste of clarity."

About Altitude: Altitude is an organic energy tonic owned and produced by the Austrian/Italian company PilotsFriend. The brand has operations in Europe and Canada and recently entered the U.S. marketplace under the direction of Ali Asghari, co-founder and president of the brand's Canadian wing PilotsFriend West. Originally created to help keep jet pilots awake at the controls, the drink has become a popular source of energy for professionals across the globe. Its quality ingredients work together to offer an organic, natural, long-lasting, crash-free way to achieve peak performance in any and all circumstances. Learn more about Altitude at pilotsfriend.ca .

Please direct inquiries to:

Gabriele Fryar

(954) 719-6585

[email protected]

SOURCE Altitude