Altium Launches "Altium Academic Programs" to Empower Next Generation of Technology Innovators

"Altium is committed to supporting the next generation of engineers and PCB designers, whose creativity and passion will bring exciting new innovations to the world," said Altium Chief Operations Officer Ted Pawela. "We are proud to offer these new programs, particularly at a time when many of the industry's most talented and experienced engineers are approaching retirement. By providing broad and easy access to the tools necessary to learn PCB design, Altium hopes to give budding engineers and designers a chance to transform their ideas into reality while preparing for their careers."

A Printed Circuit Design & Fab survey of PCB designers, board managers and engineers conducted in 2017 noted the generational shift in the field. Of 301 respondents, more than half planned on retiring within the next 10 years. The majority of respondents were between the ages of 51 and 70.

Altium has long offered its leading PCB design software Altium Designer to academic associations and students on an informal basis, supporting many student teams, including MIT Solar Car Team, Princeton Rocketry Club, San Diego State University Mechatronics, and the Technical University of Munich Hyperloop Team. Altium invests in teams that design and build a wide range of innovative technologies, from solar-powered racing vehicles to hyperloop pods, underwater vehicles, rockets, satellites, robots and more.

The launch of the new Altium Academic Programs significantly expands access to the company's software by offering it free to students and educators in K-12 STEM and First Robotics programs. Educator licenses at significantly reduced rates will also be available to students and teachers at technical schools, colleges, and universities offering electrical engineering and PCB design courses. Altium's team sponsorship opportunities are also available to enable competitive teams to pursue invaluable hands-on engineering experience.

"Altium has helped us get boards built correctly on the first spin," says Ryan Castle, Pod III Electrical Director of the Badgerloop Hyperloop team of the University of Wisconsin at Madison. "We're all excited to take these skills to our internships and eventual full-time positions in a growing and dynamic industry."

Altium Academic Programs are now available for students and educators everywhere. Visit the Altium Academic Programs page to learn more.

About Altium

Altium LLC (ASX: ALU) is a multinational software corporation headquartered in San Diego, California, that focuses on electronics design systems for 3D PCB design and embedded system development. Altium products are found everywhere from world leading electronic design teams to the grassroots electronic design community.

Media Contact: pr@altium.com

SOURCE Altium LLC

Related Links

https://www.altium.com

