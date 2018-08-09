Alto.io Expands Platform to Run on Hedera Hashgraph Distributed Public Ledger

SINGAPORE, Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Alto.io (https://alto.io) announced that it will add support for the Hedera Hashgraph public distributed ledger platform for its blockchain game platform launching later this year. Alto's software suite includes the Alto Forge, a tool that enables developers to mint non-fungible, fully tradable cryptoitems and integrate them into their games. The Alto Wizard easily creates storefronts, allowing developers to pre-sell cryptoitems to their players in an Initial Item Offering (IIO) in order to increase the likelihood of securing funding and engaging an early user base, creating value beyond their game's economy from day one.

"Distributed ledger technology will change the way we play games in the future. For the first time, true ownership of game items is possible. We'd like to be on the forefront of this breakthrough," said Chase Freo, CEO at Alto.io.

"We've chosen to support Hedera Hashgraph because its technology allows for lightning-fast transaction speeds with very minimal gas cost, two of the biggest problems blockchain developers are facing today," added Gabby Dizon, Alto's co-founder and Chairman. "It also supports the full Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), meaning blockchain game developers can port their Solidity code into Hedera with minimal code changes."

"Alto.io is helping reduce the barriers to entry for game developers, by allowing them to quickly and easily build on top of the industry's leading distributed ledger platforms," said Edgar Seah, Head of the Asia Pacific Region for Hedera Hashgraph. "We are pleased that they have chosen to integrate support for the Hedera Hashgraph platform into their tools, creating an ecosystem where cryptoitems can be interoperable across multiple game worlds, benefitting both developers and gamers."

Alto.io is creating a decentralized platform with a suite of tools for game developers, item creators and players, built around the blockchain's item-first economy. Through the Alto platform, interoperable cryptoitems (blockchain-based game items) will be minted, used, and sold across multiple games and users. We are setting out to enable a self-sustaining ecosystem built around the blockchain's item-first economy that is fair and mutually beneficial for everyone.

