Alton Brown Updates Classic Episodes Of Good Eats With New Scenes, New Recipes And New Culinary Madness In Good Eats: Reloaded

"Many of our viewers learned about food from Alton Brown and Good Eats," said Allison Page, President, Food Network and HGTV. "There's not only nostalgia for the show, there is a demand for more – and Alton's present-day take on classic episodes in Reloaded is a taste of what's to come."

"Recording artists remaster albums, directors re-cut films, classic buildings are renovated and now, I'm finally getting a chance to update some classic Good Eats episodes," said Brown. "We went in only expecting to replace about 30% of the shows, but ended up doing more…a whole lot more!"

Good Eats, written, produced and hosted by Alton Brown, premiered in 1999 and ran for thirteen years on Food Network before making the move to Cooking Channel where it airs to this day. Combining food science, pop culture, skit humor, innovative cooking, and the occasional belching puppet, Good Eats has millions of fans and garnered a coveted Peabody Award for broadcast excellence in 2007.

