Altova Announces Version 2023 with Dark Mode, a Schema Manager, and New ESEF XBRL Tools

BEVERLY, Mass., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altova® (http://www.altova.com) announced the release of Version 2023 of its desktop developer tools, server software, and regulatory solutions.

This new version includes the long-awaited dark mode, as well as a modern new light mode, in the company's flagship products. Altova also introduces a new XML Schema Manager that provides a centralized mechanism for downloading, installing, and managing industry-standard schemas for convenient use across the product line.

New Dark Mode in XMLSpy

"We are honored that XMLSpy and MapForce have been the choice of millions of developers over the years. Now, it's our turn to offer those developers their choice of UI, whether they enjoy the benefits of dark mode or prefer working with crisp, light background in light mode. And, of course, they can still choose the familiar classic view for either of those products," said Alexander Falk, President and CEO for Altova. "This is a fun option we're introducing alongside important support for additional standards and databases, a new tool for managing schemas across the product line, and even a brand new product for building ESEF XBRL reports in Excel."

New features across the product line include:

New Dark and Light modes in XMLSpy and MapForce

in XMLSpy and MapForce Altova XML Schema Manager : a centralized tool for downloading and managing industry-standard DTDs and XSDs for use with all XML-enabled Altova products. This also offers a streamlined way to work with schema versions that become available outside the Altova product release schedule.

: a centralized tool for downloading and managing industry-standard DTDs and XSDs for use with all XML-enabled Altova products. This also offers a streamlined way to work with schema versions that become available outside the Altova product release schedule. Support for additional EDI formats in MapForce: for converting and integrating EDI with other data, MapForce 2023 now supports ODETTE messages, which are used by the auto industry in Europe . This adds to support for numerous other popular EDI formats and versions thereof.

in MapForce: for converting and integrating EDI with other data, MapForce 2023 now supports ODETTE messages, which are used by the auto industry in . This adds to support for numerous other popular EDI formats and versions thereof. Support for additional database versions across the product line: Altova products support all major relational database types, and support for the most recent versions of those is added often.

across the product line: Altova products support all major relational database types, and support for the most recent versions of those is added often. New Altova ESEF XBRL Add-in for Excel: this add-in allows financial professionals to prepare ESEF (European Single Electronic Format) reports in valid XBRL as mandated by EU regulatory agencies – all in Excel, where they're already comfortable working. By shielding users from the complexity associated with XBRL syntax, the add-in makes it easy to comply with filing mandates.

These and many additional features are available in Version 2023. To view the new features in each product and access trial downloads please visit: (https://www.altova.com/whatsnew).

About Altova

Altova® is a software company offering specialized tools for both developers and business users. The creator of XMLSpy®, MapForce® and other award-winning products, Altova is a key player in the software tools industry and the leader in XML and JSON solution development tools. The company offers a complete line of desktop developer software for XML, JSON, SQL, and UML; high-performance workflow automation server products; and a cross-platform mobile and enterprise app development platform. In addition, the Altova Cloud offers complete SaaS apps that make working with complex technologies easy for business users. With over 5.5 million users worldwide, including 91% of Fortune 500 organizations, Altova is honored to serve clients from one-person shops to the world's largest organizations. Altova is committed to delivering standards-based, platform-independent solutions that are powerful, affordable, and easy-to-use. Founded in 1992, Altova is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts and Vienna, Austria.

Altova, MobileTogether, MissionKit, XMLSpy, MapForce, FlowForce, RaptorXML, StyleVision, UModel, DatabaseSpy, DiffDog, SchemaAgent, and Authentic are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Altova GmbH in the United States and other countries. The names of and references to other companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Sales Information:

[email protected]

USA: 978-816-1600

EU: +43 (1) 545 5155 -0

Media Relations Contact:

Erin Cavanaugh

Marketing Director

[email protected]

978-816-1632

SOURCE Altova