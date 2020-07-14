Altova Debuts Debugger for Low Code App Development

BEVERLY, Mass., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Altova® (http://www.altova.com) announced the release of MobileTogether 7.0, its low code app development framework. This latest version introduces a robust new debugger for testing and troubleshooting app behavior during development, as well as numerous new tools for defining controls, actions, and UI refinements.

Low code app debugger in MobileTogether 7.0

"Developers who are building highly sophisticated apps and solutions need the ability to troubleshoot throughout the development process to understand and debug app behavior on the fly," said Alexander Falk, President and CEO of Altova. "MobileTogether is the most affordable app development framework that provides enterprise-grade debugging directly in the low-code development environment."

The new debugger in MobileTogether Designer offers developers full-featured debugging of both the execution flow of event handlers and operations AND the results of XPath/XQuery functions called during execution. The power to test and debug apps with precision and immediately understand any app behavior - all directly inside the low-code design environment – enables developers to make a rapid app development process even faster.

Highlights of the new features in version 7.0 include:

All new debugger

Overwriting Control Template styles and actions at any instance

New Update Variable action

Additional scroll-to options

Support for new units: dp/sp

Additional pre-defined button looks

Padding settings for table rows/columns

Edit Fields – new option to trigger control actions after time interval

Support for Android 10

And more

These and many more additional features are available in MobileTogether 7.0. For a complete list of new features and to download MobileTogether please visit our what's new page.

About Altova

Altova® is a software company specializing in tools that assist developers with data management, software and application development, mobile development, and data integration. The creator of XMLSpy® and other award-winning products, Altova is a key player in the software tools industry and the leader in XML solution development tools. The company offers a complete line of desktop developer software for XML, SQL, and UML; high-performance workflow automation server products; and a cross-platform mobile development platform. Altova focuses on its customers' needs by offering a product line that fulfills a broad spectrum of requirements for software development teams. With over 5.3 million users worldwide, including 91% of Fortune 500 organizations, Altova is honored to serve clients from one-person shops to the world's largest organizations. Altova is committed to delivering standards-based, platform-independent solutions that are powerful, affordable and easy-to-use. Founded in 1992, Altova is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts and Vienna, Austria.

