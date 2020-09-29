Altova Launches All New SaaS Apps in Altova Cloud

BEVERLY, Mass., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Altova® (http://www.altova.com) announced the release of Altova Cloud, a new platform for providing a software as a service (SaaS) subscription model for its legal, financial and regulatory apps. The Altova Cloud provides an easy, seamless process for users to evaluate, purchase, and use full-featured apps instantly in the cloud.

The Altova Cloud offers:

Altova Cloud

True SaaS – Unlike other so-called cloud apps that still require installed desktop software, Altova Cloud users access the full functionality of their selected products from any web browser and there is nothing to download or install.

– Unlike other so-called cloud apps that still require installed desktop software, Altova Cloud users access the full functionality of their selected products from any web browser and there is nothing to download or install. Use apps instantly with no need for IT departments to install, configure, or maintain the software. The time required to get started is reduced dramatically.

with no need for IT departments to install, configure, or maintain the software. The time required to get started is reduced dramatically. Instant free-trial activation with no credit card needed. Most SaaS free trial offers require the user to enter a credit card for a trial period and then later cancel if they decide not to purchase. Like all Altova products, Altova Cloud Apps are available for a 30-day trial with no strings.

activation with no credit card needed. Most SaaS free trial offers require the user to enter a credit card for a trial period and then later cancel if they decide not to purchase. Like all Altova products, Altova Cloud Apps are available for a 30-day trial with no strings. Affordable subscription options based on the number of required users.

based on the number of required users. And more

The Altova Cloud backend runs on the Microsoft Azure Cloud, providing a seamless experience for users to simply log in and start using one or more Altova apps. The Altova Cloud portal makes it easy to create an account and instantly start a 30-day trial, add users, and eventually purchase a subscription via the Altova Online Shop.

To accommodate legal and data storage requirements in different jurisdictions, the Altova Cloud utilizes data centers in the US and Europe; customers may choose the datacenter that best suits their needs.

To start using an app in the Altova Cloud, simply visit https://altova.cloud and create an account for instant access.

About Altova

Altova® is a software company specializing in tools that assist developers with data management, software and application development, mobile development, and data integration. The creator of XMLSpy® and other award-winning products, Altova is a key player in the software tools industry and the leader in XML solution development tools.

