Altova Launches Version 7.3 Of MobileTogether

BEVERLY, Mass., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altova® (http://www.altova.com) announced the release of MobileTogether 7.3, its rapid app development platform for building enterprise solutions and native apps for iOS, Android, and Windows. This latest release introduces additional options to help developers monetize the apps they create using MobileTogether and integrate them in other applications.

A highlight of some new features in this release:

Support for in-app purchases. Developers can now enable in-app purchases in the native iOS, Android, and Windows apps they create using MobileTogether, providing a powerful new opportunity to monetize apps using the native app store purchasing process on each platform.

Developers can now enable in-app purchases in the native iOS, Android, and Windows apps they create using MobileTogether, providing a powerful new opportunity to monetize apps using the native app store purchasing process on each platform. Ability to embed MobileTogether Windows client in your own UWP (Universal Windows Platform) application. Integrating one or more MobileTogether solutions in a UWP application lets developers take advantage of MobileTogether for quick, easy development of sophisticated functionality and then integrate it seamlessly in another application.

(Universal Windows Platform) application. Integrating one or more MobileTogether solutions in a UWP application lets developers take advantage of MobileTogether for quick, easy development of sophisticated functionality and then integrate it seamlessly in another application. Support for tooltips – Tooltips can be assigned to buttons, labels, checkboxes and other elements to provide end users with information that is displayed when they mouse-over (on desktop device) or long-click (on mobile device).

– Tooltips can be assigned to buttons, labels, checkboxes and other elements to provide end users with information that is displayed when they mouse-over (on desktop device) or long-click (on mobile device). Support for Android 11

Support for additional database versions

IBM DB2 for iSeries 7.4



IBM DB2 11.5



PostgreSQL 13

To view complete details about all the new features in this release please visit the what's new page.

About Altova

Altova® is a software company offering specialized tools for both developers and business users. The creator of XMLSpy®, MapForce® and other award-winning products, Altova is a key player in the software tools industry and the leader in XML and JSON solution development tools. The company offers a complete line of desktop developer software for XML, JSON, SQL, and UML; high-performance workflow automation server products; and a cross-platform mobile and enterprise app development platform. In addition, the Altova Cloud offers complete SaaS apps that make working with complex technologies easy for business users. With over 5.4 million users worldwide, including 91% of Fortune 500 organizations, Altova is honored to serve clients from one-person shops to the world's largest organizations. Altova is committed to delivering standards-based, platform-independent solutions that are powerful, affordable and easy-to-use. Founded in 1992, Altova is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts and Vienna, Austria.

Altova, MobileTogether, MissionKit, XMLSpy, MapForce, FlowForce, RaptorXML, StyleVision, UModel, DatabaseSpy, DiffDog, SchemaAgent, and Authentic are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Altova GmbH in the United States and other countries. The names of and references to other companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Sales Information:

[email protected]

USA: 978-816-1600

EU: +43 (1) 545 5155 -0

Media relations contact:

Cynthia L Neely

PR & Marketing Communications Manager

[email protected]

978-816-1567

SOURCE Altova