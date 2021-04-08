ALTR Announces Significant Customer Momentum

AUSTIN, Texas, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ALTR, the leading provider of advanced data security for data-driven enterprises, today announced strong customer momentum following the recent availability of its ALTR Cloud Integration for Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. With the integration, ALTR enabled the market's first native cloud platform delivering observability, governance, and protection of sensitive data with advanced data security on Snowflake. Recent customers leveraging the Snowflake and ALTR integration include HumanN, The Zebra, and Q2 Holdings, Inc., who is expanding their ALTR footprint as they re-platform parts of their on-premise infrastructure to Snowflake's data platform in the cloud.

With many organizations racing to move data discovery, access, analytics, and sharing to cloud environments such as Snowflake, they are increasingly looking for modern approaches to govern and protect their data. ALTR is the first and only cloud-native security solution designed to stop and prevent credentialed threats to data in Snowflake by detecting and responding to abnormal consumption of data. With the ALTR Cloud Integration for Snowflake, new ALTR customers HumanN, The Zebra, and Q2 Holdings will leverage ALTR to identify sensitive data in Snowflake, detect and stop data breaches relating to stolen or misused credentials, and extend role-based access controls into the next generation by placing policy over data, rather than the user.

"ALTR's vision is to enable unified, secure control of data across enterprises and our cloud integration with Snowflake provides a simple, powerful and unique approach to governance and protection," said Dave Sikora, CEO at ALTR. "As further validation of our platform, we're proud to work with these leaders across a range of industries – from consumer-packaged goods with HumanN to online insurance with The Zebra to financial services with Q2 – who have chosen to partner with ALTR to help address a common strategic imperative of innovating in the cloud while mitigating the real risks of sharing and analyzing sensitive data."

"Through their recent native cloud integration with Snowflake's platform, ALTR's approach to providing visibility into data activity in Snowflake's Data Cloud is providing a solution for customers who need to defend against security threats," said Omer Singer, Head of Cybersecurity Strategy at Snowflake. "We're excited to see the recent momentum from ALTR as our joint customers expand their use of sensitive data in the cloud."

Q2, a large, growing digital transformation technology company that provides digital banking and lending solutions to financial institutions, has used ALTR to protect sensitive data in operational databases since 2019. Q2 Trustview, powered by ALTR, is now helping more than 450 Q2 enterprise banking customers and over 17 million end users with unmatched data security. Q2 is migrating parts of its on-premise data workload to the Snowflake Data Cloud and will be expanding its use of the ALTR platform to secure that data.

"Our success with ALTR powering Q2 Trustview over the past several years has continued to prove it is the most advanced data governance and protection technology on the market", said Lou Senko, Chief Availability Officer at Q2. "The simplicity and ease of ALTR's integration with Snowflake is compelling. We're excited to be extending our relationship with ALTR as we migrate Q2's own business data to the Snowflake Data Cloud."

HumanN is a health supplement company headquartered in Austin, Texas. Working with the ALTR platform, HumanN's team was able to discover, identify and classify sensitive PII data within Snowflake's Data Cloud and take steps to quantify and mitigate its risk with third parties and privacy regulations.

"As a company that is focused on providing consumers with functional foods and supplements to enrich their lives, maintaining a secure platform for our customer data is vital to ensuring their trust," said Joel Kocher, CEO of HumanN. "By incorporating the superior ALTR platform and its cloud-native integration with Snowflake, we are confident we can innovate with the sensitive data in our systems while mitigating the risk of credentialed security threats."

ALTR delivers data security as a service to the data-driven enterprise. Our cloud-native approach goes beyond traditional access controls, using intelligence around data consumption to create granular policy on data, ensuring the right data goes to the right resource at the right time. ALTR requires no code, no software installation, and supports organizations' modern data architectures. Data security is hard. ALTR makes it easy. To learn more, visit altr.com or follow ALTR on LinkedIn and Twitter .





