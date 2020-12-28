ALTR Created Diamonds Featured on the Upcoming Premiere Episode of CNBC's "Streets of Dreams with Marcus Lemonis"
Dec 28, 2020, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ALTR Created Diamonds along with President Amish Shah announced today their featured inclusion in CNBC's premiere episode of "Streets of Dreams with Marcus Lemonis" titled "Diamond District" airing tomorrow, December 29, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT. The interview showcases ALTR Created Diamonds and Mr. Shah as the pioneers in the industry outlining the development of their lab-grown diamonds and the effects the company has had on the diamond market in the past five years.
Speaking with CNBC's Marcus Lemonis, Mr. Shah explains the full genesis and story behind the creation of the lab-grown diamond market and the two main technologies they've advanced that are used to create their type IIA lab-grown diamonds – the purest and finest diamonds known to man. He breaks down how the three key ways that innovation and change have catapulted the tremendous growth in an industry that has been doing business in an antiquated way are by combining a viable technology solution that simplifies age-old practices, cultural shifts in accepting the new and improved product offerings, and hiring people who want to be innovators and part of change.
"It is a matter of pride and a great opportunity for ALTR Created Diamonds to showcase the burgeoning lab-grown diamonds market and our place as its pioneer," says President Amish Shah. "Many companies miss out on waves of innovation, no matter the industry. The key to driving meaningful change is to know when and how to abandon tradition and pivot to win new strategic advantages. Capitalizing on the phenomenon of disruptive innovation does not happen overnight, although at times to an outsider it may feel that way."
Tune in to watch the premiere episode of "Streets of Dreams with Marcus Lemonis" tomorrow, December 29, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT on CNBC-TV.
About ALTR Created Diamonds:
ALTR Created Diamonds is the world's leading lab-grown diamond company, offering unparalleled quality, innovative technology, and brilliant created diamonds and created diamond jewelry. Owned by R.A. Riam Group with its 85 years of experience in the diamond and fine jewelry industry, ALTR combines a legacy of expertise with cutting-edge, proprietary technology to create the purest form of diamonds – Type IIA – known to man. For more information, visit altr.nyc.
