ALTR Created Diamonds Wins First Place For Laboratory-Created/Gemstone Jewelry Category Of 2020 Instore Design Awards

NEW YORK, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ALTR Created Diamonds, the world's leading lab-grown diamond company, secured first prize in the 2020 INSTORE Design Awards for Laboratory-Created Diamond and/or Gemstone Jewelry. ALTR's piece, a 35-carat necklace called 'Indra's Net', is thought to be the first high-carriage jewelry piece ever to be created in the lab-grown diamond category. It is estimated in value at approximately $240,000.

Indra's Net was designed by ALTR designer Lloyd Pasach to evoke a celestial net or a spider web covered in morning dew.

The complex design consists of 205 certified VVS lab-grown diamonds totaling 35.40 carats on an intricate web of 18 carat white gold; each stone is set in a three-prong parabolic reflector. At each vertex is a multifaceted diamond, which is reflected in all of the other diamonds. All of the diamonds are Type IIA, the purest diamonds on earth.

The design was created in CAD (computer-aided design) software, entirely virtualized to optimize its beauty and appeal to the eye. Its elements were then replicated by 3D printing. The final setting assembly and polishing involved hundreds of hours of hand labor.

The 2020 INSTORE Design Awards received a record 191 entries in 26 categories. The winners were determined by a panel of judges through a blind voting process.

"We could not be more proud to accept this award. It is the summation of the advanced technology and innovation ALTR is known for, along with the craft and artistry we pride ourselves in," said Amish Shah, president and founder of ALTR Created Diamonds. "This is emblematic of what consumers are seeking as the lab-grown diamond industry gives them a greater range of choice in the jewelry that they select to commemorate the important moments in their lives, now and in the future. We look forward to continuing to bring them these choices as we invest in technology and cultivate creativity and beautiful design in the jewelry we create."

ALTR holds 48 patents on the unique cuts of its diamonds. Every diamond it produces are Type IIA.

"It was truly an honor to bring 'Indra's Net' to life," said Pasach. "As a designer, I am thrilled to work with increasingly advanced technologies that catapult creativity farther than ever before possible with my team at ALTR. As the first high-carriage piece in the lab-grown space – and made of rare TYPE IIA diamonds, the most brilliant known - 'Indra's Net' is a singular trophy in and of itself, heralding what is to come when the creative mind is enabled by elegant innovation."

ALTR Created Diamonds

ALTR Created Diamonds is the world's leading lab-grown diamond company, offering unparalleled quality, innovative technology, and brilliant created diamonds and created diamond jewelry. Owned by R.A. Riam Group with its 85 years of experience in the diamond and fine jewellery industry, ALTR combines a legacy of expertise with cutting-edge, proprietary technology to create the purest form of diamonds – Type IIA – known to man. The company holds 48 patents on its unique, award-winning cuts. For more information, visit altr.nyc.

SOURCE ALTR Created Diamonds

Related Links

http://www.altr.nyc

