ALTRA Proven Water Technologies Awarded the Solar Impulse Efficient Solution Label, as Part of Its Mission to Deliver Clean, Safe Water No Matter What

MONTRÉAL, November 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - On November 4, 2020, ALTRA Proven Water Technologies was awarded the Solar Impulse Foundation's Efficient Solution Label, highlighting that it is possible to develop creative solutions to complex water infrastructure challenges that protect the environment, are financially viable and create jobs in support of clean economic growth for the future. With over 35 years' experience in the environmental sector through its subsidiaries, LOGISTEC Environmental Services Inc. has been driving innovation for a sustainable future in the areas of contaminated site remediation and, with ALTRA Proven Solutions, of water infrastructure renewal, proven lead solutions and unique PFAS solutions.

ALTRA Proven Water Technologies' ultimate mission is to provide safe, clean water for future generations. Its unique solutions developed in-house by its expert engineers and scientists, address many of the complex environmental and water challenges the world is facing today. True to the Solar Impulse Efficient Solution" Label, ALTRA Proven Water Technologies rehabilitated over 2,100 kilometres of water mains with its innovative trenchless solution, and has saved over 41.2 M litres of fuel, 447 kilotonnes of GHGs, 23 M tonnes of soil preserved and hence landfill avoidance, and 1,250 tonnes of atmospheric pollution compared to traditional open-cut water main replacement.

"We are pleased that ALTRA Proven Water Technologies was awarded the Solar Impulse Efficient Solution Label and recognized as market-leading," stated Martin Bureau, Vice-President, Innovation. "It is critical for cities, municipalities and water utilities to address the growing water infrastructure challenges, by adopting technologies that support a circular economy in accordance with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals. We are proud that the Solar Impulse Foundation recognizes ALTRA Proven Solutions to be part of the 1,000 clean and efficient solutions that will change the world," concluded Madeleine Paquin, President of LOGISTEC Environmental Services Inc.

About Solar Impulse Foundation

The Solar Impulse Foundation aims at selecting 1,000 solutions that protect the environment in a profitable way and awarding them the Solar Impulse Efficient Solution Label. This label seeks to bridge the gap between ecology and economy, bringing together protection of the environment and financial viability to show that these solutions are not expensive fixes to problems, but rather opportunities for clean economic growth. By selecting 1,000 Efficient Solutions, the Solar Impulse Foundation seeks to demonstrate that solutions exist, and they can create jobs and generate profit while also reducing polluting emissions and preserving natural resources.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services in both the marine and environmental industries. Marine services are offered in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 38 ports and 64 terminals across North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade, as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Environmental services are offered through SANEXEN Environmental Services Inc. and FER-PAL Construction Ltd.

