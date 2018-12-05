Altran Collaborates With Wirepas to Develop Location-based Services Solutions

HELSINKI, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Altran, the global leader in engineering and R&D services, has signed a partnership with Wirepas to extend its range of localization solutions services.

As a part of its portfolio, Altran provides solutions to solve asset tracking issues thanks to location-based services leveraging an end-to-end, modular and technology-agnostic architecture, from physical devices to backend platform and applications. This new location-based service (LBS) solution now incorporates Wirepas Mesh and positioning technology to offer a scalable and easy-to-deploy indoor localization solution.

Wirepas Mesh technology reduces the number of expensive gateways and simplifies system complexity whilst providing a much more robust radio solution to connect a wide range of asset management tags and sensors. In addition, Wirepas Positioning Engine allows Altran's LBS solution to include a fully battery-operated asset localization solution with access to a wide range of tags and sensors provided by Wirepas ecosystem of partners.

"Every asset management use case has different needs. For some projects, the most important KPI is the power efficiency. For some others, the key care-about is the accuracy. For all, the total cost of ownership including infrastructure capex and lifetime operating cost is an important KPI. A scalable, flexible and cost-efficient connectivity platform such as Wirepas gives solution providers such as Altran a possibility to offer fit-for-purpose solutions for various use cases and end customers," says Teppo Hemiä, Wirepas Chief Executive Officer.

"Location based applications are instrumental in the digitization of operations. They bring extra efficiency in a variety of industries: limiting missing assets and money wasted on spare inventories, streamlining procurement and production workflows, optimizing and monitoring logistics, automating inventory management, not to mention the increased safety and security for the hazardous zones workers, " says Didier Pagnoux, Director of Altran World Class Center IoT Solutions.

About Wirepas

Wirepas Mesh enables wireless IoT networking at massive scale. It is a de-centralized IoT network protocol that can be used to connect, locate and identify lights, sensors, beacons, assets, machines and meters in cities, buildings, industry, logistics and energy - with unprecedented scale, density, flexibility and reliability. It can be used on any radio hardware and on any frequency band. Wirepas has its headquarters in Tampere, Finland and offices in Australia, France, Germany, India, South Korea, the UK and the United States. Things connected - Naturally.

About Altran

Altran has become the undisputed world leader in engineering services and R&D (ER&D) following the acquisition of Aricent. The company offers clients a unique value proposition to address their transformation and innovation needs. Altran works alongside its clients, from the initial idea to the industrialisation phase, to devise the products and services of the future. For more than 30 years, the company has shared its experience in the aerospace, automotive, defence, energy, life sciences, railway, financial services, and telecommunications sectors. The acquisition of Aricent extends this leadership to semi-conductors, digital experience and design innovation. Together, Altran and Aricent have generated revenues of €2.9 billion in 2017 and have 45,000 employees in more than 30 countries.

