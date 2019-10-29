Altrua HealthShare is Proud to Launch Its Series of Concerts Celebrating the Word of God

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The calling to spread the Word of God is a joyous, never-ending journey, and Altrua HealthShare is proud to announce their partnership with KLOVE, Air1, Food for the Hungry and Awakening Events to celebrate His love with song and comedy over a series of concerts around the U.S.

With a total of 105 events kicking off in October 2019 and continuing through March 2020, they have brought together superstars including the "Queen of Clean" comedian Chonda Pierce, gospel and contemporary Christian artists Michael Smith and Toby Mack, Mandisa's "Girls Night Live" tour, featuring Blanca and Riley Clemmons, and the KLOVE Christmas Tour, featuring contemporary Christian artists Matthew West, Matt Maher, I am They and Hannah Keer.

"We are excited to work with Awakening Events to bring these productions to cities all over the country," said John Capezzuti COO of Altrua HealthShare. "At Altrua HealthShare, one of our missions is to support nonprofits that are doing amazing things in the communities that we serve."

And it's not just about the performers on stage. "At every event, in conjunction with Awakening Events, we are committing to local nonprofits by giving approximately $200,000 to over 100 local communities across America," said John Capezzuti. "We strive to spread God's word through biblical principles and are driven by Galatians 6:2, 'Bear one another's burdens, and thereby fulfill the law of Christ.' We pray by partnering with these artists, we can help spread that message."

"The support of Altrua HealthShare is a blessing," said Dan Fife CEO of Awakening Events. "It's a natural extension for Altrua HealthShare to partner with KLOVE, Air1, Food for the Hungry and Awakening Events because we're all on the same mission -- to treat each other as Jesus asked and to live by God's commandments."

The concert series kicked off October 3 in Missouri and continues through towns and cities throughout the country including Birmingham, Atlanta, Austin, Oklahoma City, Anaheim, Omaha, Charlotte and more. For a full list of locations and performers, visit http://awakeningevents.com/events.

About Altrua HealthShare - Altrua HealthShare is part of Altrua Ministries, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. As a nationally recognized, faith-based Health Care Sharing Ministry of individuals and families, a collaborative community of health-conscious people, providers, nurses, staff and members, we are dedicated to a single purpose: improving your health by "Caring for One Another."

Our membership opportunities are developed and based on Biblical principles established for living a healthy and honorable lifestyle, and members must believe in our Statement of Standards to join.

Altrua Ministries (dba Altrua HealthShare) is NOT an insurance company nor is the membership offered through an insurance company. Members are self-pay patients. For more information visit: https://altruahealthshare.org

About KLOVE and Air1 - Our mission is to create compelling media that inspires and encourages you to have a meaningful relationship with Christ. For more information visit: http://www.klove.com and www.air1.com

About Food for the Hungry - Food for the Hungry is a Christian humanitarian organization ending all forms of human poverty by providing life-changing development programs, disaster relief, and advocacy. Since 1971, Food for the Hungry has been going into the world's hardest places with an exit strategy: to respond to human suffering and graduate communities of extreme poverty into self-sustainability, all within a decade. The organization currently serves more than 14 million people in over 20 countries worldwide. For more information, follow @food4thehungry or visit www.fh.org.

About Awakening Events - Awakening Events is a nationwide, full-service, live event company. Awakening Foundation is a non-profit that works in conjunction with Awakening Events. Our desire is not to be the largest company but to provide the best platform available for national touring artists, their crews, managers and agents that allows each entity to reach their long term goals. For more information, visit: http://awakeningevents.com

