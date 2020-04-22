Altrua HealthShare Sharing $100 to Member Households

AUSTIN, Texas, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- How we live‚ work and serve has changed and Altrua HealthShare is committed to helping in this time of need. Each Altrua HealthShare household, active as of April 1, 2020, will receive a $100 check that is intended to go towards their medical needs or to distribute to someone else in need.

Altrua HealthShare's mission extends beyond our membership and into to the community. "Not knowing what each of our members is experiencing through the COVID-19 outbreak, I pray that this seed of $100 will be a blessing to them or their community as needed," said Altrua HealthShare CEO Randall Sluder. "If members do not have an immediate need, we encourage them to share with those adversely affected by the pandemic.

During this ongoing crisis, members will continue to receive excellent service from Altrua HealthShare's Member Services Team, which is available with no change to operating hours.

About Altrua HealthShare

Altrua HealthShare is part of Altrua Ministries, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. As a nationally recognized, faith-based Health Care Sharing Ministry of individuals and families, a collaborative community of health-conscious people, providers, nurses, staff and members, we are dedicated to a single purpose: improving your health by "Caring for One Another." Our membership opportunities are developed and based on Biblical principles established for living a healthy and honorable lifestyle, and members must believe in our Statement of Standards to join. Altrua Ministries (dba Altrua HealthShare) is NOT an insurance company nor is the membership offered through an insurance company. Members are self-pay patients. For more information, visit https://altruahealthshare.org.

