Altruista Health Upholds Support For Community-Focused Health Plan Associations During Pandemic

During a pandemic year, Altruista finds it more important than ever to maintain strong relationships with ACAP and ACHP.

Altruista also has a multi-year relationship with the Alliance of Community Health Plans (ACHP) and is a Corporate Alliance Program Partner as the exclusive care management platform vendor. ACHP represents the nation's top-performing nonprofit health plans to improve affordability and outcomes in the healthcare system. ACHP member companies are provider-aligned health organizations that provide high-quality coverage and care to tens of millions of Americans. ACHP member plans are deeply rooted in their communities.

About Altruista

Altruista Health, a HealthEdge company, delivers care management and population health management solutions that support value-based and person-centered care models. Its GuidingCare® technology platform integrates care management, care coordination, and quality improvement programs through a suite of sophisticated yet easy-to-use web applications. Health plans and healthcare providers use GuidingCare to transform their processes, reduce avoidable expenses, and improve patient health outcomes. Altruista is headquartered in the Washington, DC, metro area.

About HealthEdge

HealthEdge provides modern, disruptive healthcare IT solutions that health insurers use to leverage new business models, improve outcomes, drastically reduce administrative costs, and connect everyone in the healthcare delivery cycle. Its next-generation enterprise solution suite is built on modern, patented technology and is delivered to customers via the HealthEdge Cloud or onsite deployment. In 2020, HealthEdge was acquired by Blackstone. HealthEdge's product portfolio includes HealthRules Payor®, Altruista Health's GuidingCare®, and Burgess Source®. Follow HealthEdge, on Twitter @HealthEdge or on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Altruista Health

