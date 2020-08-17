Altruista's GuidingCare Technology Platform Achieves Certification for HEDIS Measures from NCQA

RESTON, Va., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Altruista Health said today that its GuidingCare® technology platform for care management and population health has achieved HEDIS® AA certification for a subset of measures under the new Rules for Allowable Adjustments from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). The certified measures in pediatrics, behavioral health and certain chronic conditions are available through GuidingCare, the nation's largest and most widely adopted platform of its kind.

Certification means Altruista's health plan customers can fast-track the identification and closure of gaps in care and highlight their plan's quality commitment with their own customers and members. Through this process, Altruista has validated its ability to consume various types and sources of data that impact member eligibility and compliance on quality measures.

"NCQA certification is the gold standard employers and consumers look to for health plan quality, care and service," said Altruista Chief Medical Officer Munish Khaneja, MD, MPH, FACP. "Plans using GuidingCare can now be even more confident they have accurate data for quality reporting and are better equipped to support value-based contracting."

Health plans can conserve their internal resources as Altruista's industry-leading platform has already completed this rigorous assessment. This lessens the measure output validation Altruista plans to expand the list of certified measures offered through GuidingCare platform.

The certified measures include pediatric vaccination and well-care visits, comprehensive diabetes care, control of high-blood pressure, medication adherence, and screening for diabetes in patients using antipsychotics.

About Altruista Health

Altruista Health delivers care management and population health management solutions that support value-based and person-centered care models. Its GuidingCare® technology platform integrates care management, care coordination and quality improvement programs through a suite of sophisticated yet easy-to-use web applications. GuidingCare is the largest and most widely adopted platform of its kind in the United States. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area, Altruista Health has grown into a recognized industry leader, and was named twice as one of the Top Population Health Management Companies to Know by Becker's Healthcare. Health plans and healthcare providers use GuidingCare to transform their processes, reduce avoidable expenses and improve patient health outcomes.

