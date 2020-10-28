Altvia Sets All-Time Quarterly Sales Record Driven by Best-in-Class Capital Markets Software, Forecasting 100% Increase in Q4

DENVER, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Altvia, market-leading provider of cloud-based CRM, deal management, investor portal, and lifecycle systems for private capital markets, announces record-breaking Q3 financial results including total revenues, sales bookings, sales efficiency metrics, and upsell / net retention. The company's achievements were anchored by global private equity and venture firms across a variety of investment strategies and geographies.

The company is experiencing strong growth due to the increased need for firms to translate internal, proprietary, and third-party data into actionable, differentiated business insights. A significantly enhanced LP engagement experience accelerates fundraising workflows and meets investor demands for transparency.

Altvia growth and momentum in Q3 is highlighted below:

Sales Bookings increased by 2X in Q3 versus 1H 2020

Subscription recurring revenue up 186% year-over-year

Net retention reached 108% in Q3

25% of global client contracts closed outside of U.S. from Europe

Newly generated pipeline up 121% year-over-year

Enhanced PPM functionality launched to support fundraising

Company staff more than doubled driven by Engineering, Operations, and Sales

"I'm pleased with our momentum, and feel supremely confident we will deliver innovation, best-in-class services, and continued hyper-growth," stated Kevin Kelly, founder and CEO Altvia. He further emphasized, "Our go-to-market function coupled with our cultural mission around JEDI: Justice, Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, is the game-changing company framework for impact and sustainable success."

About Altvia

Altvia is a market-leading provider for CRM and investor & deal management systems specifically built for Private Capital Market firms. Founded in 2006, Altvia has hundreds of world-class clients and supports over 40,000 LP investors. The company's mobile-optimized platform (AIM, ShareSecure, Correspond, and Answers) is transforming the way GPs deliver continuous value, real-time decision support, and secure communications to their valued constituents. Marquee firms across multiple verticals including IVP, Livingbridge, Tailwater Capital, and RCP Advisors trust Altvia to optimize operational functions and enable critically important communications. Learn more at www.altvia.com.

Media Contact: Kristin Piccirillo Martin, [email protected], 720.350.1518

