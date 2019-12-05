Aludyne Appoints Maxwell Miao as New General Manager, Asia

"Our collaborative global teams and vertical integration across every region ensures Aludyne delivers consistent processes, quality standards, and long-standing customer relationships," Weller said. "Maxwell's unique background makes him an ideal fit for this role as he will help the company capitalize on new market opportunities, including lightweighting industry trends."

Miao will support Aludyne's growth and diversifying its business in the Asia-Pacific region. He will oversee Aludyne's plants in Wuhan, Kunshan and Suzhou, China.

"I am honored to join Aludyne in this role and appreciate the confidence in my ability to lead operational and safety excellence while positioning us for further growth," said Miao.

Miao has more than two decades of experience in automotive management and senior engineering roles, with an emphasis on safety and performance. Most recently, he served as the operations director in China for Lear Corp., where he was in charge of the operational excellence roadmap, driving customer relationships, and development of new business opportunities. He holds a bachelor's degree in hydraulic engineering from Chongqing University, a master's degree in robotics from Yangzhou University, and a doctorate in cross cultural management from Tsinghua/Paris Dauphine University.

About Aludyne

Headquartered in Southfield, Mich., Aludyne is a global lightweighting solutions and components supplier to the mobility industry. Aludyne manufactures aluminum and iron vehicle components for safety critical applications, including chassis, subframe, and electric vehicles. The company and its people are committed to lightweighting and its ability to enable vehicles that improve fuel economy, reduce emissions, and help lower carbon footprints around the world. Aludyne had 2018 sales of $1.0 billion. It operates more than 22 manufacturing facilities and four technical centers in nine countries, employing approximately 4,000 people.

SOURCE Aludyne