Aludyne Recognized by General Motors as a Supplier of the Year Winner

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aludyne was named a GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors during a virtual ceremony honoring the recipients of the company's 28th annual Supplier of the Year awards on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

During the event, GM recognized 116 of its best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded GM's expectations, created outstanding value or introduced innovations to the company. The awards ceremony was originally scheduled as a live-event to be held in March but was postponed due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The recognition is for supplier performance in the 2019 calendar year.

This is the first time in company history Aludyne has received the award.

"Our suppliers play a key role in delivering the products, services and experiences our customers deserve – and these award-winning suppliers went above and beyond our expectations," said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.

"We also believe it's important at this point in time to thank our entire supply base for their efforts the last few months to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19," added Amin. "Not only have we been able to safely restart our manufacturing operations, our suppliers played a key role in assisting our initiatives to increase the supply of ventilators and personal protection equipment (PPE) for frontline health care workers to help save lives and keep communities safe."

The Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

"We very much appreciate being recognized as GM's Supplier of the Year. It shows our continued commitment to providing superior quality, value and exceeding our customers' expectations as we deliver innovative lightweight solutions." said Aludyne's President and CEO, Andreas Weller.

About Aludyne

Headquartered in Southfield, Mich., Aludyne is a global lightweighting solutions and components supplier to the mobility industry. Aludyne manufactures aluminum and iron vehicle components for safety critical applications, including chassis, subframe, and electric vehicles. The company and its people are committed to lightweighting and its ability to enable vehicles that improve fuel economy, reduce emissions, and help lower carbon footprints around the world. Aludyne had 2019 sales of approximately $1.0 billion. It operates 22 manufacturing facilities and four technical centers in nine countries, employing approximately 4,000 people.

General Motors is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities, sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Holden, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

