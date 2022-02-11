Aluminium Casting Market in India to Grow by 660.88 th tons |Alcoa Corp. and Buhler AG Among Key Vendors|Technavio

The aluminium casting market in India is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growing use of aluminium casting in the automotive industry, stringent regulations for environmental protection, and growth of the construction sector will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as the rising usage of advanced steel in automotive body parts may threaten the growth of the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Aluminium Casting Market in India 2022-2026: Segmentation

By process, the aluminium casting market in India has been segmented into automotive, heavy machinery and industrial, aerospace and defense, construction, and others. The die casting segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The high demand for aluminium die casting among end-users is attributed to its various benefits, such as high dimensional accuracy and the ability to mold and produce thin wall sections. The demand for die casting to manufacture automobile aluminium casting components is expected to increase, with the growth of the automobile industry in India during the forecast period.

By application, the aluminium casting market in India has been segmented into automotive, heavy machinery and industrial, aerospace and defense, construction, and others. The automotive segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

Aluminium Casting Market in India 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the aluminium casting market in India include Alcoa Corp., Buhler AG, Dynacast, Endurance Technologies Ltd., Hackforth Holding GmbH and Co. KG, IBEX ENGINEERING PVT. LTD., Magna International Inc., Rio Tinto Ltd., Sandhar Technologies Ltd., and United Company RUSAL. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

Alcoa Corp. - The company offers solutions for aluminium casting, which are used for automotive, building and construction, electrical, industrial and transportation markets, under the brand name of Alcoa.

The company offers solutions for aluminium casting, which are used for automotive, building and construction, electrical, industrial and transportation markets, under the brand name of Alcoa. Buhler AG - The company offers solutions for aluminium casting, which are tailored to the needs with integrated control systems of the cell to improve the die-casting process, under the brand name of Buhler Group.

The company offers solutions for aluminium casting, which are tailored to the needs with integrated control systems of the cell to improve the die-casting process, under the brand name of Buhler Group. Dynacast - The company offers solutions for aluminium casting, which are able to withstand the highest operating temperatures of all die cast alloys, under the brand name of Dynacast.

Aluminium Casting Market in India 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist aluminium casting market growth in India during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the aluminium casting market size in India and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the aluminium casting market in India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aluminium casting market vendors in India

Aluminium Casting Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.83% Market growth 2022-2026 660.88 th tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.01 Regional analysis India Performing market contribution India at 100% Key consumer countries India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alcoa Corp., Buhler AG, Dynacast, Endurance Technologies Ltd., Hackforth Holding GmbH and Co. KG, IBEX ENGINEERING PVT. LTD., Magna International Inc., Rio Tinto Ltd., Sandhar Technologies Ltd., and United Company RUSAL Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Heavy machinery and industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Process

Market segments

Comparison by Process

Die casting - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Permanent mold casting - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Process

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alcoa Corp.

Buhler AG

Dynacast

Endurance Technologies Ltd.

Hackforth Holding GmbH and Co. KG

IBEX ENGINEERING PVT. LTD.

Magna International Inc.

Rio Tinto Ltd.

Sandhar Technologies Ltd.

United Company RUSAL

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

