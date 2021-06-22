Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market to grow by USD 3.41 billion during 2021-2025|Technavio

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accuride Corp., BORBET GmbH, CITIC Ltd., CMS Jant ve Makina San. AS, Enkei Corp., Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Co. Ltd., Howmet Aerospace Inc., Iochpe-Maxion SA, RONAL AG, and Superior Industries International Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Factors such as the adoption of new or improved emission standards, the increased benefits of aluminum in alloy wheels over conventional materials, and the growing demand for lightweight vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market is segmented as below:

Application

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



The Middle East and Africa

Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the aluminum alloy wheel market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Accuride Corp., BORBET GmbH, CITIC Ltd., CMS Jant ve Makina San. AS, Enkei Corp., Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Co. Ltd., Howmet Aerospace Inc., Iochpe-Maxion SA, RONAL AG, and Superior Industries International Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market size

Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market trends

Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market industry analysis

The development of ultra-lightweight steel wheels for commercial vehicles is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the fluctuations in raw material prices may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the aluminum alloy wheel market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist aluminum alloy wheel market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the aluminum alloy wheel market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the aluminum alloy wheel market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aluminum alloy wheel market vendors

