Aluminum Cans Market size to Grow by USD 8.85 Bn | 31% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

The report also covers the following areas:

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The high recycling rate, lightweight, and greater shelf life of food products will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as the availability of substitutes may threaten the growth of the market.

Aluminum Cans Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

By end-user, the aluminum cans market has been segmented into beverages, food, pharmaceuticals, chemical, and others. The beverages segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Aluminum is used for packing beverages, as it offers product support, tamper resistance, and protection from the external environment to beverages. Moreover, the launch of new beverages in aluminum cans is driving the growth of the segment.

By geography, the aluminum cans market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America is expected to account for 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Aluminum Cans Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the aluminum cans market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., BangkokCan Manufacturing Co. Ltd., CAN PACK SA, COFCO Corp., Crown Holdings Inc., Nampak Ltd., Norsk Hydro ASA, and Orora Ltd. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

Amcor Plc - The company offers aluminum cans that are made by combining a number of substrates and polymers to guarantee efficient can production whilst the easy-peel membrane, which provides both convenience and product integrity, is under the brand name of Amcor.

Ardagh Group SA - The company offers aluminum cans that are used for storing various types of beverages and are completely recyclable, under the brand name of Ardagh Group.

Ball Corp. - The company offers aluminum cans that are used for storing beverages, which keep them cold, compact, and are recyclable, under the brand name of Ball.

Aluminum Cans Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist aluminum cans market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the aluminum cans market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the aluminum cans market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aluminum cans market vendors

Aluminum Cans Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.84% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.70 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., BangkokCan Manufacturing Co. Ltd., CANPACK SA, COFCO Corp., Crown Holdings Inc., Nampak Ltd., Norsk Hydro ASA, and Orora Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

