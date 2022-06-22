Aluminum Curtain Wall Market to hit USD 95 billion by 2030, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Besides these, glaze aluminum help in curtailing fire and prevents its spread across the building surface. Owing to the above-mentioned benefits, the aluminum curtain wall market is set to witness tremendous growth.

The semi-unitized aluminum curtain wall market segment is predicted to generate around USD 9,557 million by 2030. This system is an innovative solution for architects & contractors owing to the trend of using multi-angled & complex architectures in wall systems that are installed in buildings.

One of the crucial benefits of the semi-unitized curtain wall system is the easy quality management as the panels are produced on a large scale in the factory. It offers high stability, safety & weather resistance and is suitable for sophisticated architectural buildings.

The stick-built system segment is set to capture over 25% of the aluminum curtain wall market share by 2030. In this system, piece by piece the component assembling is done on the building structure. The stick-built curtain wall system is highly suitable for low-rise buildings. The stick-built system offers flexibility as there is an ample amount of space available onsite for adjustments.

The run time of this system is high, followed by reasonable shipping cost and lesser requirement of time & labor. Thus, the rising incorporation of this system will augment the segment growth. North America is poised to hold about 21.6% of the revenue share by 2030 on account of rising urbanization and enhanced living standards. The presence of many well-established construction companies is another factor favoring regional market growth.

Some major findings of the aluminum curtain wall market report include:

The unitized segment growth is credited to its easy maintenance and structural durability.

The new construction segment will grow steadily during the forecast period due to initiatives undertaken by government authorities for infrastructural development.

YKK AP America, C.R Laurence Co., Inc., Petra Aluminum, Reynaers Aluminium, Technal UK, EFCO Corporation, Hansen Group, Kawneer, Inc., ALUMIL, Arcadia, Inc., Extech Exterior Technologies, Inc., Arcat, and Capitol Aluminum & Glass Corporation are key players in aluminum curtain wall industry.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Aluminum curtain wall market 3600 synopsis, 2018 – 2030

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 System type trends

2.1.3 Construction type trends

2.1.4 Application trends

2.1.5 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry size and forecast, 2018 – 2030

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4 Technology landscape

3.5 Pricing analysis

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.7 Industry impact forces

3.7.1 Growth drivers

3.7.1.1 Rising demand for aluminum as a construction material

3.7.1.2 Growing awareness of green buildings in the construction sector

3.7.1.3 Increasing government initiatives in building infrastructure

3.7.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7.2.1 High maintenance and installation costs

3.8 Innovation & sustainability

3.9 Growth potential analysis

3.10 Porter's analysis

3.11 PESTEL analysis

3.12 COVID-19 impact on aluminum curtain wall demand by application

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.