Aluminum Die Casting Market Size to Grow by 3163.64 Th MT | Growing Use of Aluminum Casting in Automotive Industry to Improve the Market Growth | Technavio

The aluminum die casting market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation is expected to accelerate during the forecast period. To take advantage of the present opportunities, market vendors should strengthen their position in the fast-growing segments while also maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report covers the following areas:

Aluminum Die Casting Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Automotive



Heavy Machinery And Industrial



Aerospace And Defense



Construction



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

Aluminum Die Casting Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report offers a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the main vendors of the aluminum die casting market include Alcast Technologies Ltd., Buhler AG, BUVO Castings BV, Consolidated Metco Inc., Endurance Technologies Ltd., Georg Fischer Ltd., Gibbs, Madison-Kipp Corp., Martinrea International Inc., and Ryobi Ltd.

Factors such as growing use of aluminum casting in the automotive industry, stringent regulations for environmental protection, and industrial expansion in emerging economies will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the volatile raw material price will impede market growth.

Aluminum Die Casting Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

Technavio offers an updated analysis of the geography of the market as well as competitive intelligence and regional opportunities for vendors. According to our analysis, 51% of the market's growth is expected to originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key countries for the aluminum die casting market in the region. APAC is registering a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The stringent regulations for environmental protection will drive the aluminum die casting market growth in APAC.

Aluminum Die Casting Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Thorough information on factors that will assist aluminum die casting market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the aluminum die casting market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the aluminum die casting market

Analysis of the market's competitive scenario and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of aluminum die casting market vendors

Aluminum Die Casting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.35% Market growth 2021-2025 3163.64 th MT Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.42 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries China, India, US, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alcast Technologies Ltd., Buhler AG, BUVO Castings BV, Consolidated Metco Inc., Endurance Technologies Ltd., Georg Fischer Ltd., Gibbs, Madison-Kipp Corp., Martinrea International Inc., and Ryobi Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

