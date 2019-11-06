Aluminum Extrusion Market Size Worth USD 113.5 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aluminum extrusion market size is anticipated to reach USD 113.5 billion by 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is majorly driven by the developments in electrical and energy industries.

In electrical industry, aluminum extrusions are used to construct high voltage transmission towers owing to their properties such as resistant corrosion, light weight, and weldability. These properties make the tower easy-to-install and more durable, leading to less maintenance. According to the International Energy Agency, the global demand for electricity increased by 4% in 2018. This is likely to propel the need for high voltage transmission towers, which, in turn, is expected to augment the aluminum extrusion market growth over the coming years.

Key suggestions from the report:

Rods & bars segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.7% in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to growing demand from electrical transmission lines

Building & Construction segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.8% in terms of volume owing to rapid urbanization especially in emerging economies

Electrical & energy segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 6.3% in terms of revenue owing to the growing demand for electricity

Asia Pacific was the largest regional aluminum extrusion market in 2018 accounting for a revenue share of 74.0%. This is owing to the growing demand for aluminum extrusions from manufacturing industry.

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Aluminum Extrusion Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Shapes, Rods & Bars, Pipes & Tubes), By Application (Building & Construction, Consumer Goods), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 – 2025'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/aluminum-extrusion-market

According to the International Energy Agency, Asia Pacific is projected to witness a large demand for electricity over the coming years. China is expected to account for 20% increase in the global electricity demand by 2040. This is likely to fuel the product growth in the region over the coming years. In energy industry, aluminum extrusions are used in manufacturing frames & supports of solar panels. The growing demand for solar panels from China is likely to propel market growth over the coming years. China is expected to account for 40% of the world's solar panels by 2022 as per the World Economic Forum.

Aluminum extrusions are also widely used in day-to-day applications, such as consumer electronics, kitchen, furniture, railings, and ladders, owing to their cost-efficiency, ease of fabrication, and lightweight properties. Consumer goods segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5%, in terms of revenue. The growth is attributable to the increasing product demand from electronics industry.

Market players are adopting strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions and capacity expansions, to increase their market share and strengthen their presence. In March 2019, Constellium announced plans to expand its aluminum extrusion capacity by adding an extrusion press at its Singen plant in Germany, to meet the demand from automotive industry. The press is expected to become fully functional by 2020.

Grand View Research has segmented the global aluminum extrusion market based on product, application, and region:

Aluminum Extrusion Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilotons, 2014 - 2025)

Shapes



Rods & bars



Pipes & tubes

Aluminum Extrusion Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilotons, 2014 - 2025)

Building & construction



Automotive & transportation



Consumer goods



Electrical & energy



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilotons, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

Find more research reports on Advanced Interior Materials Industry, by Grand View Research:

Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market – The global pressure sensitive tapes market size was valued at USD 54.90 billion in 2017. It is poised to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The global pressure sensitive tapes market size was valued at in 2017. It is poised to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Aluminum Casting Market – The global aluminum casting market size was estimated at USD 47.1 billion in 2018. It is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 9.1% from 2019 to 2025.

The global aluminum casting market size was estimated at in 2018. It is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 9.1% from 2019 to 2025. Structural Steel Market – The global structural steel market size was valued at USD 96.1 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2025.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.